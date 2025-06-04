Billy Joel reveals issues with hearing, vision and balance amid fears he is 'dying'

Two weeks after Billy Joel canceled his world tour over a devastating health diagnosis, the 76-year-old has offered fans a much-needed update.

Billy's friend Howard Stern shared with listeners that Billy is "doing fine," revealing that the pair enjoyed dinner together and that his diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) had impacted the singer's "hearing, vision, and balance".

© Getty Images Howard and Billy have been friends for decades

"He does have issues, but he said, 'Yeah, you can tell people, I'm not dying,'" Howard told listeners on his Sirius XM show The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, adding: "He wants people to know that."

On Friday, May 23, the "Piano Man" singer made the announcement on social media, telling fans that he was undergoing specific physical therapy under doctor's instructions.

© WireImage Howard gave fans an update on Billy's health

“This condition (Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus) has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," a statement on his Instagram read.

"Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage," it concluded.

© Getty Images Billy with daughters Della and Remy

The five-time Grammy Award winner added: "I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

NPH is a condition where cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) builds up in the brain, causing the ventricles to enlarge, but the pressure within the skull remains normal or slightly elevated.

The diagnosis comes months after Billy was caught on camera taking an incredibly painful-looking fall at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.

Billy Joel and his wife Alexis

Video showed the singer throw his microphone stand before he appeared to lose his balance and slipped backwards, falling on his back. He was helped back up by his band, and he continued the performance, before hobbling off the stage at the end. The Sun US was first to report the video.

Billy began his career in the 1960s and is best known for songs such as "Uptown Girl", "Tell Her About It" and "An Innocent Man".

© Getty Images Christie and Billy circa 1983 in New York City

He was married to model Christie Brinkley in the 1980s and they welcomed daughter Alexa Ray Joel together.

Christie shared a public show of support for Billy after his diagnosis, as she wrote that the "whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery".

"I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert. It made me laugh… but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you've led," she shared.

In 2015 Billy, then 66, married his girlfriend of six years Alexis Roderick, 33. They welcomed their first daughter Della, nine, on August 12, 2015, and their youngest, seven-year-old Remy, on October 22, 2017.