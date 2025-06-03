Violet Affleck sports $800 accessory during latest fashion forward outing

Violet Affleck, daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, has gained a taste for high fashion as she continues to rock an array of luxury accessories.

The 19-year-old stepped out for a coffee date on Monday in a casual ensemble elevated by two eye-watering accessories. Violet donned a simple yellow printed T-shirt with a pair of denim jeans. The laid-back look was styled with a pair of $800 Chloe Nama shoes and a vintage Chloe Marcie Buck Bag, which resales for a staggering $1,000.

© BACKGRID Violet wore $800 Chloe Nama shoes

Jennifer's daughter sported her signature oversized spectacles while her toasted almond-hued locks were left down in a sleek, straight style. The teenager opted for a natural and radiant complexion as she appeared in high spirits during her summer break from college.

This isn't the first time Violet has donned a high-end accessory – a few days earlier she was photographed sporting a $300 Marc Jacobs Stella handbag while joining her father and younger brother Samuel for lunch.

© BACKGRID The Yale student opted for a vintage Chloe Marcie Buck Bag

Who could forget when Violet wore her former stepmother Jennifer Lopez's ethereal Dolce & Gabbana wrap dress for a family outing back in August last year? The stunning, ballet-inspired dress, which retails for $2.8k, featured several layers of rippling tulle, billowing long sleeves and an elegant V-neckline.

Violet's job

Violet is currently studying at Yale University and is passionate about climate change advocacy.

It seems the student has been working hard to finance her pricey outfits as her Oscar-winning father revealed he's made sure his three children are financially independent. During an interview on Today with Jenna & Friends on Tuesday, the actor opened up about his parenting approach when it comes to money. "My oldest two have jobs," Ben shared.

© Getty Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck

“In fact, one just got a job, the kind of classic teenager working a shop job – I won't say what it is. My older one in college is working and trying to get an internship for the summer."

It seems the taste for luxury runs in the family, with Samuel having also eyed up purchasing a $6,000 pair of sneakers

"He wanted these sneakers, and I was like, 'These sneakers are $6,000, what are you talking about? What are you gonna do, mow lawns? You got $6,000?'," he recalled.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and his son Samuel

Samuel attempted to persuade his father to purchase the eye-watering accessory. "He was like, 'We have the money.' I was like, 'I have the money! You're broke.'"

"You love your kids. You want to give them everything and do everything for them, but I think you definitely do them a disservice by not connecting [if] you want something that you want, you have to work for that," he explained.