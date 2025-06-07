Willie Nelson's opener spills the beans on 'crazy' experience working alongside 92-year-old star

At 92 Willie Nelson is still going strong, with the outlaw country superstar performing across the US on tour with Bob Dylan.

For Ryan Larkins, who has opened for Willie for the last two years, it's been one of the "greatest experiences" of his life.

© Variety via Getty Images Ryan at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in 2024

Ryan was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee and has written songs for Tim McGraw and Cody Johnson, and in 2023 he was asked to open for Willie on several nights of his tour; he joined him again in 2024.

"It was one of the greatest experiences of my life. Just to watch him do his thing — he's in his 90s, that's crazy!" Ryan told Taste of Country Nights.

"I looked out in the crowd, and I noticed there were grandparents, parents, young kids — there were all ages out there, singing every word to these songs."

Willie released his 76th solo studio album earlier in 2025.He signed his first contract in 1961 but it wasn't until the 70s and a move from Nashville to Austin that he found his voice, and alongside Waylon Jennings, helped to become the faces of a new genre of music, outlaw country, which did not conform to the Nashville standards at the time.

In the mid-1980s, Willie teamed up with Waylon, Kris Kristofferson, and Johnny Cash to form The Highwaymen, a supergroup who achieved platinum record sales and toured the world.

© Getty Images American country music group the Highwaymen, from left, Willie, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson

Willie is the only remaining member of The Highwaymen; Kris passed away aged 88 on September 28, 2024, and Willie reflected on his "great friend" and how "he left a lot of fantastic songs around for the rest of us to sing, for as long as we’re here".

Now in his 90s the country legend is still performing regularly and although he has previously battled Emphysema and COVID-19, he told the Associated Press that he's "not worried" at all about death.

© Getty Images for Shock Ink Willie is now 92 and still performing

"I'm 91 plus, so, you know, I'm not worried about it. I don’t feel bad. I don’t hurt anywhere. I don’t have any reason to worry about dying," Willie said, adding he takes "pretty good care of myself".

"And I feel like I’m in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That’s another story," he joked.

© ROBERTO SCHMIDT Kamala speaks with Willie and his wife Annie D'Angelo

In October 2024 took to the stage in Houston, Texas at a rally for Kamala Harris in his home state.

The country musician brought out his famous guitar, Trigger, to play "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and "On the Road Again."

© Beyonce Beyonce and Willie pose together

He even caught up with fellow performer Beyoncé at the rally, who posted a gushing tribute to the "national treasure" on Instagram after their joint appearance.

The Cowboy Carter singer said of the outlaw country genre pioneer: "You were so kind to me and the girls of Destiny’s Child when we fanned out meeting you years ago. And you greeted me with the same kindness 20 years later!"