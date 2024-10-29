Willie Nelson, 91, inundated with love as his incredible act of kindness is revealed

Beyonce made a very rare and lengthy Instagram post on October 29, 2024 in honor of Willie Nelson. The pair had spent time together at a Kamala Harris rally days earlier.

"The Great Willie! You are the coolest!" Beyonce began her comment, which was posted alongside a series of pictures of her and outlaw country star Willie.

Other pictures also saw them posing with Bey's mom Tina Knowles, and Beyonce wearing Willie's personal bandana.

© Beyonce Beyonce and Willie Nelson pose together

"You were so kind to me and the girls of Destiny’s Child when we fanned out meeting you years ago. And you greeted me with the same kindness 20 years later!" she continued, also writing: "I admire you, and I sincerely thank you for being the pioneer you are. Thanks for your impactful music, your advocacy, and the gracious way you appreciate and celebrate other artists! You are 1 of 1."

Beyonce also called the 91-year-old a "national treasure".

The singer rarely adds captions to her posts, or if she does they are usually only a few words long.

© Beyonce Beyonce's caption for Willie Nelson

Willie took to the stage in Houston, Texas on October 25, 2024 at Kamala Harris' rally in his home state, bringing out his famous guitar, Trigger, to play "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and "On the Road Again."

The modified Martin N-20 classical acoustic guitar is so iconic that he once said in 1991: "When Trigger goes, I'll quit."

© Beyonce Beyonce wears Willie Nelson's bandana backstage at the Kamala Harris rally

© ROBERTO SCHMIDT Kamala Harris speaks with US Singer Willie Nelson

Willie and Beyonce also worked together on her recent album Cowboy Carter album, with Willie appearing on the "Smoke Hour Willie Nelson" and "Smoke Hour II" interludes.

Beyonce was also in attendance at the rally, and took to the stage, telling the cheering crowds: "I am not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future."

"We're all part of something much bigger. We must vote, and we need you," she said in a heartfelt plea.

Beyonce then introduced Kamala to the stage; Kamala has been using Beyonce's song "Freedom" over the course of the campaign trail, including at the Democratic National Convention.