Rod Stewart 'devastated' to share health update amid uncertainty around Glastonbury performance

Sir Rod Stewart's upcoming Glastonbury Festival performance is up in the air after the 80-year-old canceled a further six June concerts.

The musician was expected to perform in Las Vegas on June 7 but hours before he took to social media to share the news that he is continuing "to recover" from flu.

"I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” he wrote in a statement posted on social media. "So sorry, my friends. I'm devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I'll be back on stage and we'll see you soon - Sir Rod."

The canceled shows are listed as June 7, 8 and 10 at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace, as well as June 14 at Lake Tahoe.

June 12 in Rancho Mirage, California has been rescheduled to September. 20, and June 15 in Paso Robles, California was rescheduled to September 21.

On June 29 Rod is expected to perform during the Legends slot on Sunday afternoon of the legendary British music festival Glastonbury.

© Getty Rod Stewart, 80, has canceled more tour dates

The news of the cancellation comes after he canceled concerts earlier in June, including on June 1 and June 5.

"I’m awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," he wrote at the time. "My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

© Getty Images Rod poses for a portrait in London, England, September 15, 1971

At 80, Rod has been performing for six decades, but he recently admitted he has no intention of slowing down.

The "Maggie May" singer told AARP he had "no interest in retiring," but acknowledged that "these shows will probably be the last big ones I do. I want to go out with a bang, not a fizzle".

© Getty Rod has been diagnosed with cancer twice

He has kept himself fit and healthy by working alongside the same trainer for 38 years, and using his private home gym, swimming, and running around the track he has at his home.

"We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up," he said of his unconventional exercises that keep his lungs healthy.

Rod was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2000, and he underwent surgery in the same month. Then, in 2017 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but after having treatment, he was given the all-clear.

He is married to Penny Lancaster, and is father to eight children.

© Getty Liam, Renee, Kimberly, Ruby, and Sean Stewart present the Lifetime Achievement Award to honoree Rod

His eldest five – Liam Stewart, Renee Stewart, Kimberly Stewart, Ruby Stewart and Sean Stewart – left him "flabbergasted" in late May when they surprised him live on stage at the American Music Awards (AMAs) to present him with a prestigious lifetime achievement award.

Visibly emotional, Sir Rod addressed the crowd, saying: "I'm absolutely flabbergasted. I didn't know they were here – my children."