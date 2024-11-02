Willie Nelson makes surprising statement about his health at 91

At 91 years old, Willie Nelson is a lot healthier than many people who are lucky enough to reach their 90s.

© Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap Willie Nelson blows a kiss to the crowd after performing at a Vice President Kamala Harris rally

While the Country music legend has previously battled Emphysema and COVID-19, he continues to tour the country with as much vigor and vim as he has throughout his almost seven decade long career.

© Rick Kern Willie remains a keen practitioner of martial arts in his 90s

Now, the star is getting honest about how he really feels about the prospect of dying. Celebrating his 76th solo studio album, Willie spoke to the Associated Press and revealed that he's actually "not worried" at all about death — a perspective not many people can say they'd share.

"I'm 91 plus, so, you know, I'm not worried about it. I don’t feel bad. I don’t hurt anywhere. I don’t have any reason to worry about dying," Willie said, adding he takes "pretty good care of myself."

© Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson - The Highwaymen

"And I feel like I’m in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That’s another story," he joked.

© Getty Images Kris was a successful singer and actor

The nonagenarian is the only remaining member of The Highwaymen, a Country supergroup also starring Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson.

The latter passed away aged 88 on September 28, 2024, and Willie reflected on his "great friend's" passing in an emotional statement to AP.

© Mike Coppola Willie Nelson 2023

"He left a lot of fantastic songs around for the rest of us to sing, for as long as we’re here," he said. "Kris was a great friend of mine. And, you know, we just kind of had a lot of fun together and made a lot of music together — videos, movies. I hated to lose him. That was a sad time."

© ROBERTO SCHMIDT

Willie continues to travel the country performing, as he took to the stage in Houston, Texas at Kamala Harris' rally in his home state on October 25 for a high profile gig. He even brought out his famous guitar, Trigger, to play "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and "On the Road Again."

Fans couldn't believe that at 91, Willie was still performing, but he looked as lively as ever as he sat down with accompanying musicians.

© Beyonce

He even caught up with fellow performer Beyoncé at the rally, who posted a gushing tribute to the "national treasure" on Instagram after their joint appearance.

The Cowboy Carter singer, a national treasure within her own right, said of the outlaw country genre pioneer: "You were so kind to me and the girls of Destiny’s Child when we fanned out meeting you years ago. And you greeted me with the same kindness 20 years later!"

"I admire you, and I sincerely thank you for being the pioneer you are. Thanks for your impactful music, your advocacy, and the gracious way you appreciate and celebrate other artists! You are 1 of 1."