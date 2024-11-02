Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Willie Nelson makes surprising statement about his health at 91
Subscribe
Willie Nelson makes surprising statement about his health at 91
willie nelson performing on stage© Getty Images

Willie Nelson makes surprising statement about his health at 91

The "On The Road Again" singer shared his thoughts on dying

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

At 91 years old, Willie Nelson is a lot healthier than many people who are lucky enough to reach their 90s. 

Willie Nelson blows a kiss to the crowd after performing at a Vice President Kamala Harris rally © Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap
Willie Nelson blows a kiss to the crowd after performing at a Vice President Kamala Harris rally

While the Country music legend has previously battled Emphysema and COVID-19, he continues to tour the country with as much vigor and vim as he has throughout his almost seven decade long career.

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 28: Musician Willie Nelson is presented with his 5th Degree Black Belt in the art of Gong Kwon Yu Sul by Grand Master Sam Um (R) at his studio Master Martial Arts on April 28, 2014 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)© Rick Kern
Willie remains a keen practitioner of martial arts in his 90s

Now, the star is getting honest about how he really feels about the prospect of dying. Celebrating his 76th solo studio album, Willie spoke to the Associated Press and revealed that he's actually "not worried" at all about death — a perspective not many people can say they'd share.

"I'm 91 plus, so, you know, I'm not worried about it. I don’t feel bad. I don’t hurt anywhere. I don’t have any reason to worry about dying," Willie said, adding he takes "pretty good care of myself."

Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson - The Highwaymen© Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images
Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson - The Highwaymen

"And I feel like I’m in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That’s another story," he joked.

kris kristofferson singing on stage© Getty Images
Kris was a successful singer and actor

The nonagenarian is the only remaining member of The Highwaymen, a Country supergroup also starring Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. 

The latter passed away aged 88 on September 28, 2024, and Willie reflected on his "great friend's" passing in an emotional statement to AP.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Willie Nelson performs onstage during 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)© Mike Coppola
Willie Nelson 2023

"He left a lot of fantastic songs around for the rest of us to sing, for as long as we’re here," he said. "Kris was a great friend of mine. And, you know, we just kind of had a lot of fun together and made a lot of music together — videos, movies. I hated to lose him. That was a sad time."

Kamala Harris speaks with US Singer Willie Nelson (C) and his wife Annie D'Angelo backstage© ROBERTO SCHMIDT

Willie continues to travel the country performing, as he took to the stage in Houston, Texas at Kamala Harris' rally in his home state on October 25 for a high profile gig. He even brought out his famous guitar, Trigger, to play "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and "On the Road Again."

Fans couldn't believe that at 91, Willie was still performing, but he looked as lively as ever as he sat down with accompanying musicians.

Beyonce and Willie Nelson pose together© Beyonce

He even caught up with fellow performer Beyoncé at the rally, who posted a gushing tribute to the "national treasure" on Instagram after their joint appearance. 

The Cowboy Carter singer, a national treasure within her own right, said of the outlaw country genre pioneer: "You were so kind to me and the girls of Destiny’s Child when we fanned out meeting you years ago. And you greeted me with the same kindness 20 years later!"

"I admire you, and I sincerely thank you for being the pioneer you are. Thanks for your impactful music, your advocacy, and the gracious way you appreciate and celebrate other artists! You are 1 of 1."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More