David Attenborough reflects on near-death experience in emotional admission

Sir David Attenborough has shared details of a frightening moment from his early career. The natural historian, 99, spoke about the incident during a recent conversation with Prince William.

The two met to discuss Ocean, David's latest documentary special for National Geographic. The broadcaster revealed that he nearly drowned while filming on the Great Barrier Reef in 1957.

An experiment that went wrong

© Getty Sir David Attenborough and Prince William talk

David recalled the accident happened while he was testing a scuba-diving helmet.

He was wearing an early version of Jacques-Yves Cousteau's open-circuit helmet. As he put it on, he realised something was wrong.

He said: "When I put mine on for the first time, I suddenly felt water coming around [my chin and up over my mouth]. I thought, 'This can't be right'.

"And by the time [the water rose to my nose], I thought, 'I'm sure this is not right'. But then, of course, if you got this thing screwed on top of you, you can't breathe. You can't even make yourself heard, you know: 'Get it off me!'"

Prince William reacts

© Getty Prince William and Sir David Attenborough record a discussion for the premiere of 'Ocean' at The Royal Festival Hall

William, 42, laughed when David placed the helmet on his head during the chat.

He warned: "Don't do that, David. You won't get it off."

David then shared what happened next.

He said the director of operations at the time refused to believe the equipment was faulty. But after trying it himself, the man changed his mind.

David added: "So he put it on and I'm happy to say he went under the water and came up even quicker than I did, because there was actually a fault."

William was visibly surprised by the story.

New documentary highlights marine crisis

© BBC Prince William's conversation with Sir David Attenborough

David's latest documentary Ocean was released on National Geographic on 8 June.

It also had a limited cinema run beginning on 8 May, which was David's 99th birthday.

The film explores the damage human activity has done to marine ecosystems.

It particularly focuses on coral bleaching and deep sea destruction.

David said: "The awful thing is that it's hidden from you and from me and most people."

He continued: "The thing which I was appalled by when I first saw the shots taken for this film, is that what we have done to the deep ocean floor is just unspeakably awful."

A warning to the world

© BBC Prince William speaking to Sir David Attenborough

David explained that similar damage on land would not go unnoticed.

He said: "If you did anything remotely like it on land, everybody would be up in arms."

He hopes the film will raise awareness.

"If this film does anything – if it just shifts public awareness – it'll be very, very important, and I only hope that people who see it will recognise that something must be done before we destroy this great treasure."

A lifetime of work

© BBC David Attenborough is now 99 years old

David has spent over 70 years educating viewers about the natural world. He has fronted some of the most iconic documentaries in television history.

Now, at 99, he remains a passionate advocate for the environment. His work continues to inspire viewers of all ages.