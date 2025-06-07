James Martin says emotional goodbye as he confirms career break

James Martin has confirmed he is stepping away from his ITV show Saturday Morning, as he and his team take a summer break.

The 51-year-old chef made the announcement at the end of the latest episode.

He thanked his guests and crew before signing off with a message that fans called emotional and heartfelt.

James said: "That's all we have got time for today, a massive thank you to all of my guests."

He continued: "To my food team, you can sleep better now. Daniel and Sally, and of course, Harry Redknapp and Carly Paoli."

A well-earned summer holiday

© ITV James Martin announces that he's taking a break from the show

James confirmed that filming is now paused as the team heads off for a break.

He said: "That is also for the series. Me and the crew are heading off on sunny holidays. Different climates."

Turning to his team, he joked: "Where are you going?" before hearing the response: "Portugal."

James smiled and replied: "Yorkshire for me."

He reassured viewers the break is only temporary: "We will be back here with more top chefs, other brilliant guests, and more delicious recipes later on in the year."

A message for his fans

© ITV James Martin will be back on Saturday Morning after the summer

Before ending the show, James had one last message for viewers.

"Until then, thanks for watching. Have a wonderful, fantastic summer. I'll see you out there wherever you are."

He signed off with a wave and said: "Thanks for watching, see you again soon, goodbye for now."

Fans flooded social media with supportive comments, many sharing their excitement for the show’s return later this year.

A shorter episode than usual

© ITV This week's episode of Saturday Morning was shorter than usual

This week’s show was slightly shorter due to ITV1's coverage of the Derby.

James explained: "Because of the Derby on ITV1 this afternoon, it is a shorter episode than usual today. But we still have time for one more dish."

Despite the tighter schedule, he still managed to squeeze in recipes, stories and travel highlights.

Italy leaves a lasting impression

© ITV James Martin in the Saturday Morning kitchen

In one segment, James was seen enjoying a fish dish with a local chef in Italy.

He joked about making the trip permanent after tasting the food.

Turning to the chef, he said: "Can I just say if your two sons don't want to do this, you call me."

He added, with a grin: "I might retire here. I could be over there, I could be doing this, it is fantastic."

The trip was part of the show’s ongoing travel segments, which have become a popular addition to the studio format.

What’s next for James?

© ITV What will James Martin be doing next?

Although the summer break is now confirmed, fans can still catch up with James Martin's Saturday Morning on ITVX.

The chef has not confirmed a specific return date, but he made it clear the show will be back.

James has become one of the most recognisable faces on food TV, thanks to his laid-back presenting style and passion for produce.

He remains a fan favourite and regularly tops polls for best-loved TV chefs.

Until next time…

© ITV James Martin on Loose Women

While James takes a well-deserved break, fans will be waiting for his return.

His honest sign-off and warm thanks were a reminder of his long-standing connection with his audience.

For now, he’s off to enjoy a quieter summer.

And viewers are already counting down the weeks until Saturday mornings with James return to ITV.