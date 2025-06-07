GMA's Will Reeve has double reason to celebrate on 33rd birthday

Will Reeve celebrated his 33rd birthday on June 7 – and it's one he surely won't forget.

The GMA star has yet to reveal his birthday plans, but on Friday, his fiancée, Amanda Dubin, reshared a sweet photo of the couple kissing while she presented him with a delicious-looking cake covered in candles.

The moment was even more poignant as this birthday marks Will's first as an engaged man.

The TV host, whose dad is the late Christopher Reeve, popped the question to Amanda in November.

© Instagram Will celebrated his first birthday as an engaged man

Engagement

Giving fans a glimpse of their super-romantic evening, the couple shared a joint Instagram post of the moment Will got down on one knee, proposing to a shocked Amanda in front of a window looking out at the Empire State Building. The caption read: "Us".

Curating a beautiful setting, Will had filled what appeared to be a spacious apartment with candles, flowers ,and a cellist. Photographer Allen Zepeda was on hand to capture the magic moment before friends and family joined the pair to celebrate.

Sharing a statement with People, Will said: "Friday [November 8] was the happiest night of our lives and we can't wait to spend forever together."

Will doesn't share much about his personal life, but he happily posts the odd photo of Amanda on Instagram.

It's unclear how long they have been a couple, but they first appeared on each other's Instagram feeds in April 2023 when they enjoyed a trip to Paris, France.

© Instagram Will and Amanda's first Instagram photo

During a GMA segment on dating in January, Will shared an insight into how happy he is with Amanda, telling Michael Strahan: "If I can speak personally, it will happen when you least expect it. And you'll be the happiest you'll ever be."

When Michael teased whether Will was announcing his engagement, he replied: "No. No, just happy. Just happy. I love life."

Amanda is an event planner, designer, and producer who runs Victoria Dubin Events with her mother.

© Instagram Will and Amanda got engaged in November 2024

The company is named after her mother, and it's described as a "mother & daughter team" who plan, design, and produce "extraordinary weddings, celebrations & events."

Victoria has dubbed Amanda her "partner in crime," and their sweet bond will be heartwarming for family man Will.

He was orphaned at the age of 13 after his beloved mom, Dana, died of lung cancer, 17 months after his dad died on October 10, 2004, of heart failure.

© Getty Images Will as a child with his parents Christopher and Dana Reeve

Will was only three years old when his father suffered a life-changing injury after a horse-riding accident left him paralyzed from the neck down.

In 2021, Will paid tribute to his late dad on Father's Day, writing: "In our short time together, my dad gave me everything: his love and attention, his values and passions.

© Getty Images Will became an orphan at 13

"When he died, I was certain my purpose in life was to be him, to seamlessly carry on his legacy, to leave no separation between where Christopher Reeve ended and where Will Reeve began."

He continued: "Like many missing the main character every third Sunday in June, I never feel fully whole on Father's Day. But I find peace and strength in the fact that the greatest gift I can give my dad is to keep him in my heart while I follow it wherever it leads me."