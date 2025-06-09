Katie Holmes looks radiant in latest outing after receiving exciting news close to her heart

Katie Holmes was all smiles as she graced the red carpet at the 78th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, lighting up New York City's Radio City Music Hall with her elegant, offbeat glamour.

The 46-year-old actress made a rare public appearance following the exciting news that her Broadway show, Our Town, had received a coveted Tony nomination.

Dressed in a vibrant emerald satin blouse paired with a pastel pink beaded column skirt, Katie gave a masterclass in playful sophistication.

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Katie loks radiant at the Tony's

Her look, which fans lovingly dubbed her "Elphaba meets Glinda" moment, was completed with a sleek updo and subtle jewels, allowing the bold colour contrast to take centre stage.

Katie's return to Broadway as Mrs. Webb in Our Town has been met with widespread acclaim, and now with the show up for Best Revival of a Play, it marks a full-circle moment in the actress’s career.

Speaking about the nomination, Katie couldn’t hide her delight. "I am so grateful for our Our Town family and so very excited that Our Town was nominated for a Tony this morning," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "What an honour."

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Katie's play Old Town has been a great success

Joining her in the celebrated cast were Zoe Deutch and Jim Parsons, both of whom attended the awards ceremony alongside Katie. The revival has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, competing this year against Yellow Face, Romeo + Juliet, and Eureka Day.

Katie, who also presented an award during the ceremony, has openly shared how much this role has meant to her.

© Getty Images Katie is delighted with Old Town's nomination

When the production wrapped in January, she commemorated the end of the run by signing a piece of wood in her dressing room at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. She captioned the photo of her farewell note with: "Dressing room farewell."

Adding an extra layer of meaning to her Broadway stint, Katie’s daughter Suri Cruise, now 19, flew home from university to see her mom perform—attending multiple shows, including on Katie’s birthday last December.

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise walking in New York City

The mother-daughter duo share a famously close bond, and Katie was visibly moved when Suri and the Our Town cast surprised her with a birthday serenade backstage. "Love you all," Katie captioned the video of the touching moment.

Suri, who graduated from LaGuardia High School in 2024—alma mater to the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Liza Minnelli—is now studying at Carnegie Mellon University. Katie, ever the proud mom, opened up to Town & Country about the bittersweet transition. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity," she said of her daughter leaving for college. "But I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."