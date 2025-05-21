Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Cruise addresses estrangement from daughter Suri with unexpected response
tom Cruise Mission Impossible© Variety via Getty Images

The action star is a father to Bella, 32, Connor, 30, and Suri, 19

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Tom Cruise had a surprising response to a Father's Day question at the premiere of his latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in NYC on Monday.

The 62-year-old shares Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with his second wife, Nicole Kidman; the pair adopted their daughter in 1992 and their son in 1995. 

He also welcomed daughter Suri with his third wife, Katie Holmes, in 2006. The couple were married for six years until 2012, when the Dawson's Creek actress filed for divorce and moved to the East Coast to raise Suri in New York. 

Father's Day plans

Inside Tom Cruise's unusual eating habits ahead of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning releaseInside Tom Cruise's unusual eating habits ahead of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning release© Getty
Tom shared that he would be "making movies" on Father's Day

At the film premiere on Monday, he was asked by E! News what an ideal Father's Day would look like, and the star gave an unexpectedly awkward response to the question. 

"You know...he began, before answering, "Just having fun, man."

"Making movies, big adventures, having a great time,he added. 

Suri Cruise smiling with her father Tom Cruise © WireImage
Tom has not been spotted with his daughter since 2012

Suri, now 19, attends Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania and often returns home to New York to visit her mother, whom she is incredibly close with.

The budding vocalist opted to drop Tom's last name during her high school graduation in 2024, instead taking Katie's middle name, Noelle, as her surname. 

The day after Suri graduated from LaGuardia High School, the Top Gun actor was spotted at a Taylor Swift concert in London, shocking fans with his apparent apathy towards her milestone day. 

Scientology and separation

Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Isabella Cruise at United Artists Pictures and MGM premiere of 'Valkyrie' on December 18, 2008 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
He also shares Bella and Connor with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman

Many have speculated that Tom's high status in the Church of Scientology has led to an estrangement from his daughter, as the Church asks members to cut contact with those who have "disconnected". 

Bella and Connor are active Scientologists, and have been spotted on rare occasions with their father in recent years. 

The New York native provided child support payments for Suri until she turned 18 totalling $400,000 per year, and was required to cover all of her "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs,as per court documents. 

Flying the nest

Suri Cruise wore a Carnegie Mellon sweater© TikTok
Suri attends Carnegie Mellon University

Katie spoke to InStyle about the challenges of raising Suri in the public eye, particularly after the media storm that followed her high-profile divorce. 

"That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. [We] had some funny moments out and about in public,she admitted. "[Now] I feel like I can be more creative and have more time, have my voice."

The Poker Face actress added that she wanted Suri to leave home fully equipped to move through the world. "[I want] to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality,Katie said.

Katie Holmes poses at the opening night of "Othello" on Broadway at The Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
The actress shared how much she would miss her only child

"She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.She's very focused and a hard worker."

The 46-year-old told Town & Country how difficult it would be to let her only child go, before adding that it was the right time. 

"Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy,she said. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

To learn more about Tom's relationship with his three children, watch below...

