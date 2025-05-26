Suri Cruise closes chapter that will please mom Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes has reason to celebrate in May, involving a big milestone in her daughter Suri Cruise's life.

The doting mom has raised the 19-year-old alone since Suri was a little girl, having split from Tom Cruise - who the pair are both believed to be estranged from - in 2012.

The pair are notoriously close, and after the separation, Katie and Suri moved from LA to New York City, where they have remained ever since.

However, last year, Katie became an empty nester when Suri left home to attend college in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are very close

The teenager is a student at Carnegie Mellon University, where she is believed to be studying a subject in the arts.

However, Suri is now wrapping up her first year in college, marking an end of an era as a freshman.

© TikTok Suri has ended her year as a freshman

This means that she will be back home in New York City with her famous mom for the summer.

On raising her daughter in New York City, Katie once told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate.

"But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"

© Getty Katie will be able to spend more time with daughter Suri

Katie most recently touched upon Suri flying the nest when talking to Town & Country just before she left home. She said, "Of course, I will miss the close proximity," she said. "But I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."

Katie is a devoted mom and being a parent is her proudest achievement.

She's always made sure to support her daughter's creativity, and as a result, Suri is thriving.

When Suri was younger, Katie gave an insight into her parenting style, telling People: "Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way. I try to have good manners too, so that's what she sees. I also try to be very creative with her, because I know she's an artist, and that speaks to the girl in me. "To be honest? I'm not going to play tag, probably. That's not top of my list. But I'll paint all day, I'll do the creative stuff."

© Getty Images Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes back in 2017

She's also made sure to protect Suri from the public eye, especially during her younger years.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," she told Glamour.

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."