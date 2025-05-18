Katie Holmes receives exciting news close to her heart that will delight daughter Suri Cruise too 

Katie Holmes has delighted fans over the past year by stepping back into acting, and it's safe to say it's been a good decision!

The Dawson's Creek alum recently appeared on "Our Town" on Broadway, where she played Mrs. Webb, and received rave reviews from those who went to watch it.

What's more, "Our Town" has now been nominated for Best Revival in the upcoming Tony Awards. The news was announced on Friday, and the show's official Instagram page shared their excitement alongside a clip from the show, featuring Katie on stage.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes' Broadway show "Our Town" has been nominated for a Tony Award

Nominated for a Tony Award

The accompanying message read: "You are pretty enough for all normal purposes. Just what every girl longs to hear. "We've been missing this beautiful production that’s now a Tony nominee for Best Revival."

"Our Town" was the first big project Katie got stuck into after becoming an empty nester in 2024.

Suri's a big fan of her mom's work

Her daughter Suri Cruise, 19, came back from college during her first semester to watch her mom on Broadway, and returned on several occasions, including on Katie's birthday in December.

It's safe to say Suri was a fan of the show, and will no doubt be delighted for her mom. "Our Town" returned to Broadway on September 17 for the first time in 20 years, and featured a star-studded crowd, including four-time Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch.

© Getty Images Katie with her "Our Town" co-star Zoey Deutch

The official synopsis read: "In Wilder's timeless tale of a small town, a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive. Don't miss this strictly limited engagement of an essential American classic."

Katie's talent for performing has rubbed off on her daughter too, who she raised in New York City.

© TikTok Katie's daughter Suri Cruise was a huge fan of "Our Town"

Suri graduated from the famous LaGuardia High School in 2024 - known for its impressive alumni of actors including Jennifer Aniston and Liza Minnelli - before enrolling at the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University.

Katie's creative influence on Suri

Katie touched upon Suri flying the nest when talking to Town & Country just before she left home. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity," she said. "But I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."

© Getty Images Katie is having an exciting year in NYC

While she has prefered to keep her family life out of the spotlight over the years, the star has given several glimpses into their sweet bond in previous interviews.

On raising her daughter in New York City, Katie once told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe.

"When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"