Katie Holmes embraces the dark side with edgy new look
katie holmes smiling at camera walking in nyc

The Dawson's Creek alum looked very different from her usual appearance

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Katie Holmes embraced a darker side of her personality on Tuesday when she rocked up to an event in NYC sporting an edgy new look.

The 46-year-old looked like a vampy goddess at Tod's Cocktail Party in Manhattan, wearing a strapless, drop waist dark brown dress.

The top half boasted knitted fabric while the ankle-length skirt looked like buttery faux leather with delicate pleats.

Keeping with the monochromatic look, Katie added patent brown heels and a pop of color with a white handbag.

Katie embraced her dark side with an edgy new look
Katie embraced her dark side with an edgy new look

What really set her look apart from her usual was her makeup. Katie opted for heavier eye makeup, rocking an abundance of pitch black eyeliner on her upper lids and waterline.

Her pale complexion was warmed with bronzer, and she added a plum lipstick to pull her look together.

Her ombre hair was styled in loose waves and fell over one eye to complete her grungy makeover.

Katie rocked a heavier eye makeup look
Katie rocked a heavier eye makeup look

Monochrome favorites

Katie is a big fan of monochromatic ensembles. In April, she graced the red carpet for the opening night of Glengarry Glen Ross at Palace Theatre on Broadway in a semi-sheer black gown that featured a bodycon silhouette. 

The sleeveless garment boasted a stylish turtleneck with a backless design courtesy of the cut-out panels at the sides of the bodice.

Katie looked sensational in the sheer gown
Katie looked sensational in the sheer gown

That same month, she made a glamorous appearance at the NYC premiere of Étoile in an elegant black jumpsuit.

The high-neck jumpsuit boasted a backless design with a rounded neckline, and an elegant drop-waist that transitioned into a gathered skirt with a layered peplum for a voluminous silhouette.

Katie oozed chic in an all-black jumpsuit
Katie oozed chic in an all-black jumpsuit

The mother-of-one also turned heads during the opening night of William Shakespeare’s Othello at the Barrymore Theatre in New York. 

Katie donned a figure-hugging black dress that featured a strapless, sweetheart silhouette adorned with two contrasting fabrics. The corset, which was crafted from silky satin, was layered beneath a thicker wool fabric.

Katie added a statement bag to her outfit that featured an edgy snakeskin print while she kept her footwear simple with a pair of open-toe black heels.  

Katie is a big fan of monochromatic looks
Katie is a big fan of monochromatic looks

The actress previously opened up about her style choices for spring in an interview with Vogue in March. 

"I tend to go with what I like, and for spring, it's usually the same silhouettes," she shared.

"I can't wait to get back into a tank top. I usually wear them with a long skirt or baggy pants, so it feels very comfortable. I'm looking forward to wearing nice simple slip dresses again too. It's going to be great to wear less layers…I'm sick of all the laundry!" she added.

Katie is a fan of casual outfits
Katie is a fan of casual outfits

Considering she is often at the forefront of many trends, the actress doesn't label herself as a "fashion person".

"We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2022.

"I'm like, 'Well, I just like to look nice, I'm not really a fashion person.' We all just want to look good," Katie added, confessing her love for casual outfits and vintage T-shirts, claiming them as her signature look.

