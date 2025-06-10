Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' 'world shifted heartbreakingly' after 'profound' family loss

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, revealed she is still mourning a "profound" family loss.

The 20/20 co-anchor, 64, penned an emotional tribute on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the death of the family's beloved pet dog, Pepper, who died June 10, 2024, at the age of 12.

Family loss

Sharing a carousel of photos of Pepper, Deborah admitted her death has been "hard," and she is only now able to look at photos of their dog again.

"Hard to believe that it's been a year since our world shifted so heartbreakingly. We said goodbye to our sweet Pepper," Deborah penned.

© Instagram Deborah admitted Pepper's death has been 'hard'

"I'm shocked by how profound and hard this loss has been. Only now can I see her pictures or dogs who resemble her and smile, wistfully. Warmed by the memory of her absolute devotion."

She continued: "Experts explain it this way: Unlike humans, a dog's love is generally free of complexity. It's simply pure and unconditional. So the loss can hit deep.

"Often, when I would choke up talking about Pepper, many would ask, 'are you getting a new dog soon' never meaning to be insensitive. But I could no easier answer that question than I could about finding a new family member after losing one."

© Instagram Deborah and Al's 'world shifted heartbreakingly' after Pepper's death

She concluded: "Only your heart can know when and if it's time to move forward We miss you dear Pepper."

Deborah was inundated with condolences and sweet messages from her followers, with many emphasizing how hard it can be to lose a family pet.

She and Al, 70, adopted Pepper from a Pennsylvania rescue facility in 2012, and she quickly became a valued member of the family.

© Instagram Pepper died June 10, 2024, aged 12

Pepper even made several appearances on Today, alongside Al, when he provided the weather forecasts during the initial COVID-19 lockdown from home, with Pepper quietly sitting on his lap while he spoke.

A month before her death, Deborah took to Instagram to share an update on Pepper, who had to undergo emergency surgery and gave the family "quite a scare," and had to be put in a protective cone.

"Gratitude," she penned at the time. "My heart is bursting with it today. Our littlest girl, Pepper, gave us quite a scare. She has survived an emergency surgery."

© Instagram Pepper underwent emergency surgery a month before her death

"But thankfully, our strong girl is recovering. We are grateful for any and all prayers for our sweet doggie who has stolen our hearts for 12 years now."

Al wrote on his Instagram as well: "Our little girl, Pepper had emergency surgery but is on the mend. She's getting great care and is coming home tomorrow. Woof. You can sleep on our bed as much as you want."

© Instagram Al shared the news of Pepper's death

However, only weeks later, Al shared the news that Pepper had died. "12 years ago, this sweet little girl named Pepper changed our lives," he captioned a compilation of photos and videos of their adorable pet.

"Yesterday, we had to say goodbye. While our hearts are heavy, they are also fuller because of all the love she bestowed on everyone who got to meet her."