Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts look unreal in matching top hats as they make a serious statement at the Met Gala

After nearly three decades on morning TV, Al Roker has covered presidential inaugurations, natural disasters, and too many Macy's Thanksgiving Day parades to count. But until now, he'd never made it to the Met Gala.

That changed on Monday night when the TODAY Show's longtime weatherman stepped onto the iconic carpet in a custom suit, a crisp top hat, and a surprise plus one: his wife, ABC News' Deborah Roberts.

The couple arrived in coordinating looks that paid homage to the event's theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which spotlighted the Black Dandyism movement. Al's dark navy suit was made by Brian Hawkins at Mitchells and his top hat – the star accessory – was from Marc Williamson of the Harlem-based FlamerKeepers Hat Club. Deborah's look mirrored her husband's with her own structured gown, tailored black pants, and matching top hat.

Al, 69, showed up early not as a guest, but as a correspondent for TODAY, greeting stars as they made their way up the carpet. He spoke with everyone from Cardi B to Nicole Kidman and even got a moment with Anne Hathaway, who interrupted her own photo opportunity to give him a warm hug. But the sweetest moment was when Al spotted Deborah on the carpet and jokingly said: "I didn't know you were coming!"

The interaction went viral and fans responded to their playful energy. One user summed up the general mood: "Relationship goals!!!!"

While it was his first Met Gala, Al was right at home among the cameras and superstars. It helped that he was prepared. Earlier in the day, he gave his one million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look into his outfit.

Al's presence at the Gala wasn't just charming, it was earned. He's been a fixture of American television for 28 years and is known for his humor and kindness, and his catchphrase, "Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods."

While he is known for his lightheartedness, his life isn't always easy. In 2020, Al was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent surgery to remove his prostate and nearby lymph nodes, sharing the experience with his colleagues at NBC.

Through this experience, Al had the support and love of Deborah.

"I just remember just looking at him and…just seeing us in our life and just seeing everything sort of pulsate through you as you were sitting there taking all of this," Deborah told PEOPLE in 2021.

Al continues to be open about the experience and recently telling viewers that his doctors found no evidence of disease.

His candor and goofiness were on display on Monday night. Al didn't overshadow the drama of the event, but he added something to it. Steadiness, humor, and a bit of Harlem flair. It might have been his first Met Gala, but judging by how it went, it won't be his last.