Al Roker shares details of 'weird' weekend as he reflects on change in family life

It was a bit of a bittersweet weekend for Al Roker, his wife Deborah Roberts and their family.

Over the weekend, the couple rang in Mother's Day, however it was the first they have celebrated without their kids in the house.

The TODAY anchor and the ABC anchor have been married since 1995, and share daughter Leila, 26, and son Nick, 22, as well as Courtney, 38, the veteran weatherman's daughter with ex-wife Alice Bell.

© Instagram Deborah and Al are based in the Upper East Side

Speaking on the Monday, May 12 installment of TODAY, catching up his 3rd Hour co-hosts Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin on his weekend, Al shared it was a "weird" one.

"You know, it was weird," he started, adding: "It was the first Mother's Day with no kids at home." Al's eldest daughter recently welcomed a daughter of her own, Sky, with husband Wes Laga — making Al and Deborah first-time grandparents — while Leila lives in Paris working as a journalist, and Nick goes to college in Vermont.

Al further shared that Nick has final exams this week, however maintained that he and Deborah made the best of it, going to one of their favorite restaurants, Cafe Boulud, one of their good friend Daniel Boulud's several restaurants in the city. "[We] had a lovely afternoon, and just kind of chilled out, it was nice," he added.

© NBC The couple celebrated Mother's Day at Cafe Boulud

The three hosts then went on to reflect on Al's empty-nester status, as Craig mentioned that he heard parents recently say that rather than empty-nesters, "now they were bird watchers."

Resonating with the phrase, Al said: "Yes! That's a very good [term], because — just a little hint — they never really leave."

© Instagram Their son Nick is at college in Vermont

Al has been part of the TODAY crew since 1996 — and with NBC since 1978 — and last year, shortly after Hoda Kotb announced that she would be leaving the program, he spoke exclusively to HELLO! about what makes the show so great. "You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving," he shared at the time, maintaining: "She's just transitioning into a different role." Plus, as Hoda's role evolves, Al also maintained that "the great thing about the Today Show" is that "the sum is greater than its equal parts."

Gushing over the likes of fellow anchors Craig, plus Sheinelle Jones — currently on leave dealing with a family matter — Laura Jarrett, Peter Alexander and Willie Geist, he said: "They've all subbed, they've all stepped in, and we don't miss a beat."

© Instagram Al with his baby granddaughter Sky

"So no matter what happens, we're going to be in great shape," Al ensured, noting that the show, which has been on the air since 1952, for a whopping 72 years, is "built to evolve."

He further reflected: "Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else. So the future of the show is just as strong and bright no matter who steps in."