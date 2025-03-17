Deborah Roberts and Al Roker leave TV roles in New York for fresh surroundings

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker bid farewell to their lives in New York over the weekend and escaped the hustle and bustle of city living.

The longtime couple shook things up in their workplaces at NBC and ABC to enjoy a well deserved break — and the photos are positively dreamy.

Deborah revealed Al had arranged a trip with their son, Nick, to Hawaii.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Al Roker's unseen family photos

They kicked back for some rest and relaxation while their colleagues back in the Big Apple filled in for them.

Deborah shared photos on Instagram and confessed it's been a rollercoaster few weeks for the family.

© Instagram Deborah Roberts kicked back with a book during her Hawaii vacation

They were delighted when their daughter Leila announced her engagement but shortly afterward, Deborah revealed her brother had died.

She referenced both moments in the caption to her post which read: "Sometimes life hits us with dual and divergent emotions. The challenge is how to handle and process both tracks.

© Instagram Deborah, Al and their son Nick enjoyed the getaway together

"Last week my heart soared with joy after hearing from our sweet Leila that her beloved Sylvain had proposed marriage. Then, just days later, heart shattering news that my cherished brother, Jackie, had lost his health battle following a massive stroke."

She continued: "One ordinary week…two extraordinary life changing events. Each seizing my breath, deeply and powerfully. An internal emotional storm. But, gratefully, I found a calming force in a place known for its heart and healing.

© Instagram Al and Deborah watched the sunset

"And healing hearts. Impossible beauty literally Atop centuries old ashes of lava. Breathtaking proof of resilience. A beautiful and blessed reminder to celebrate all of life, however it comes. Thank you @alroker for this unforgettable moment of joy and happiness. #healing #resilience #blessed #aloha #namaste."

She posted snapshots of herself taking a yoga class, bike riding, sunbathing and watching the sunsets in the tropical location.

© Instagram Deborah's brother recently passed away

Fans sent prayers and told her to take care of herself and there were strings of heart emojis for the adored TV anchor.

It's been a time of change for Deborah whose getaway comes after a shift in her workalike too.

© Instagram Their daughter Leila got engaged

March 15 marked the end of an era as she announced ABC was moving to a new home in New York.

She was full of emotion as she bid farewell to the building she'd made many memories in but was excited for what her future holds too.