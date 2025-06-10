Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella steps into the spotlight in rare photo

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella stole the show as she made a rare feature on her mom's Instagram. The 28-year-old was the spitting image of her famous parents as she celebrated the launch of her fiance Alex Gruszynsk's studio in Los Angeles.

The Working Girl actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a stunning snap from the event. The photograph captured Stella sitting between her mom and a friend on a cozy cream sofa. The mother-and-daughter duo twinned in matching leather ensembles that oozed chic while Melanie gazed lovingly at Stella.

© Instagram Melanie and her daughter Stella

The 28-year-old donned a cropped leather jacket with a pair of black jeans and stylish ballet flats. Stella's toasted-almond hued locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Melanie was the ultimate blonde bombshell in a fitted black leather jacket layered over a figure-hugging top and black pants. The sultry look was completed with knee-high leather boots and a diamond-encrusted cross necklace. Melanie's glossy tresses were cut into her signature bob while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a smokey eye and a bold lip.

© Getty Antonio and Stella

In the caption, the 67-year-old gushed over Alex's major milestone, with his company Nova having opened up an event and studio space in West Hollywood. "My beautiful daughter @stellabanderasgriffith and @sienaseverino and me celebrating the opening of @itsnova new photo/film studio in LA! It’s a gorgeous space, ready now!!"

She continued: "Congratulations to @alexgruszynski ( my future son in law ) and his partner @aidancullen1 on this new part of NOVA!!"

Stella's parents

Melanie shares her daughter with ex-husband Antonio Banderas, 63, to whom she was married from 1996-2015.

© Getty Images The former couple split in 2015

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in January, Antonio opened up about his daughter's passion for filmmaking. "Stella is not so much of an actress," Antonio explained.

© Getty Images Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson

"She wants to be behind the camera, and she's driving herself into that. She has made some commercials. She's now doing short movies, and I suppose that she is going to end up doing a feature film, but she's too shy to be in front of the camera. She prefers to be behind it."

However, on the other side of the camera stands Dakota Johnson, Antonio's eldest non-biological child. "Dakota is the opposite. Dakota just jumps in front of the camera," shared Antonio who helped raise Dakota during his marriage to Melanie.