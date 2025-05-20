Inside Dakota Johnson's net worth — and the impact of her famous dad cutting her off

Dakota Johnson may be a legacy actress in Hollywood — aka a nepo-baby — but that's not to say she didn't have some challenges entering the industry.

The Madame Web actress is the daughter of Melanie Griffith, herself the daughter of Hollywood legend Tippi Hedren, and Don Johnson, best known for his work on Miami Vice.

And though following in her parents and grandmother's footsteps was certainly a valid enough reason to pursue acting, there was another one also propelling her: getting cut off.

© WireImage Dakota on May 19 at Cannes

Financially independent

Speaking with her Materialists co-star Pedro Pascal for Elle UK, Dakota recalled not getting into the prestigious performing arts school Juilliard and thus not going to college, and getting cut off financially by her dad as a result.

"So, I started auditioning. I think I was 19 when I did The Social Network, and then little jobs and stuff after that," she said, noting it was "hard" to make money "for a couple of years."

"There were a few times when I'd go to the market and not have money in my bank account or not be able to pay rent, and I'd have to ask my parents for help," she further shared, however maintained: "I'm very grateful that I had parents that could help me and did help me. But it certainly was not fun. The auditioning process, as you know, is the [expletive] worst."

© Matt Winkelmeyer Her father would only financially support her if she went to college

Her net worth today

Though it was all the way back in 1999 that Dakota made her acting debut, with a role alongside her mom and then-stepfather Antonio Banderas in Crazy in Alabama, and she later also appeared alongside Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer, Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield in The Social Network, starring as Anastasia Steele opposite Jamie Dornan in 50 Shades of Gray was definitely her breakthrough.

That was in 2015, and now ten years later, and after more movies such as How To Be Single, Am I Ok?, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and The Lost Daughter, Dakota has a reported net worth of $14 million.

© Getty The actress with her mom, former stepfather, and sister in 2004

Dakota's inner circle's net worth

In addition to her famous parents, Dakota's inner circle also includes her partner Chris Martin. They have been dating since 2017, and there has long been speculation they are engaged, however they have always kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Paling in comparison to Dakota's, Chris, who has been the frontman of Coldplay since the band's formation in 1996, has a reported net worth of $160 million. His ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, whom both him and Dakota are close friends with, has a reported net worth of $200 million.

© Getty She has ben dating Chris since 2017

As for her parents, Melanie has a reported net worth of $40 million, while Don has a reported one of $50 million.

Last but certainly not least, Tippi, who is 95, has a reported net worth of $20 million, and Antonio, who Dakota is still close with and who is a father to her half-sister Stella Banderas, has a reported net worth of $50 million.