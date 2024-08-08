Melanie Griffith turns 67: A look back at her incredible life in photos

Stella Banderas was born in her father's native country of Spain and speaks Spanish herself. She is close to her parents and siblings; when Dakota made a speech in honor of Antonio at the Hollywood Film Awards, she made special mention of her sister.

"When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light and a whole new world of creativity and culture – and one remarkably magical little sister into our family," she gushed.

Stella is no stranger to working with her parents; she has appeared as an extra in films alongside her mom, and Antonio hired her as the second assistant director for his Spanish language production of Company. She now runs the beauty brand Lightbound, which she founded in 2021.

The 27-year-old gushed about Melanie in a Vogue interview, describing her as "fearless, fierce and radiant". "My mother has always emphasized the importance of having a good, loving relationship with myself. One way of doing this was by encouraging me to have sort of an open dialogue with my higher self, or God, or the universe. She often says, 'Ask for wisdom.'"

Melanie praised her daughter in turn, saying, "I've watched her go from being this, at times, scared little girl afraid to go to a new school, turn into this amazing woman who's launching her own business, doing so many different things, and just being so brave. And opinionated."