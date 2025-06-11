Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Barbara Walters' dark life behind closed doors revealed in new documentary
Subscribe
Barbara Walters' dark life behind closed doors revealed in new documentary
Journalist Barbara Walters attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: 2013 Benefit Dinner Honoring Tim Armstrong at Espace on May 15, 2013 in New York City© WireImage

Barbara Walters' dark life behind-the-scenes revealed in new documentary

Tell Me Everything, a tell-all documentary about the late The View creator, is out June 23

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It is no surprise that Barbara Walters' rise to the top was a difficult one.

The legendary journalist, who passed away aged 93 in 2022 after a battle with dementia, made history back in 1976 when ABC hired her as the network's first female nightly news co-anchor, opposite Harry Reasoner.

And though she went on to become both a trailblazer and household name, it didn't come without its fair share of mental setbacks and personal trauma.

Barbara Walters, star of the National Broadcasting Company's Today show, relaxes at the studio in New York. During the show, Barbara told her television audience that she has reached agreement in principle to work for the American Broadcasting Company. Among her duties would be to co-anchor the evening news program. With a reported salary of $1 million a year for five years, the agreement would make her highest paid on camera news person in the television industry© Getty
Walters in 1976

Tomorrow, June 12, Tell Me Everything, a documentary on Walters' life, will premiere at the TriBeCa Film Festival, before its June 23 release on Hulu.

The documentary explores a secret, much darker side to Walters, including her traumatic childhood, deep insecurities, and family turmoil, particularly her daughter Jacqueline Dena Guber's drug issues.

Speaking with People ahead of the premiere, Walters' longtime friend and current ABC News senior executive producer David Sloan shared: "Her road to success was paved with potholes and peril and naysayers."

BARBARA WALTERS AND HARRY REASONER on Walt Disney Television NEWS SET, 1976© Getty
With her former co-anchor

Recalling Walters' early days at ABC, former NBC correspondent Cynthia McFadden also told the outlet about how the How to Talk With Practically Anybody About Practically Anything author was constantly bullied and iced out by her male co-workers.

"Harry was downright rude to her," she said of Walters' co-anchor, who died in 1991. In resurfaced commentary featured in the documentary, Walters said: "I would walk into that studio, and Harry would be sitting with the stagehands, and they’d all crack jokes and ignore me. No one would talk to me. There was not a woman on the staff," and confessed it was "the most painful period in my life."

Barbara Walters and daughter Jacqueline Guber attend Michael Douglas' 55th Birthday and Catherine Zeta-Jones' 30th Birthday Party on September 25, 1999 at Club 151 in New York City© Getty
With her daughter in 1999

The documentary also highlights Walters' painfully insecure side. Another revelation featured in the documentary is fellow journalist Katie Couric recalling Walters telling her: "Oh, we're so alike: neither of us is that attractive."

In a release about the documentary, Sloan also said: "ABC News broke new ground by hiring Barbara and putting a woman at the anchor desk which was the exclusive preserve of men," adding: "Her road was filled with peril and naysayers and navigating that was not without personal costs. Nevertheless, Barbara created a dazzling career that had no blueprint and changed broadcast journalism forever."

"The View" celebrates 4000 shows with guest co-hosts Barbara Walters and Joy Behar. Guests include Elisabeth Moss and Mario Cantone airing Friday, March 27, 2015© Getty
She created The View in 1997

Director Jackie Jesko further shared: "My hope for the film is that audiences feel they get to know the real Barbara, in all her complexities — her private struggles and her public triumphs."

"Barbara stayed a television fixture for five decades, battling rampant sexism, fierce competition, and a constantly evolving media landscape. In today's world, where celebrities and politicians can choose to speak out on their own social media platforms instead of subjecting themselves to a news interviewer, Barbara's story gives us the opportunity to explore the changing relationship between journalism, fame, and truth."

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More