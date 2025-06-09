GMA hosts 'packing up' as time in ABC studios comes to an end: 'Whole new beginning'

It is a bittersweet week for the cast and crew of Good Morning America.

Monday, June 9 kicked off the last week that anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos are filming from their news desks at the program's studios in Times Square, as they are moving downtown a week from now.

And in honor of the big move — 25 years after they first moved into the area — they are taking a trip down memory lane, looking back at when they first moved in just ahead of the new millennium.

© ABC The GMA anchors will be in their new studios Monday

The broadcast kicked off announcing they are in for "the ultimate countdown as we say goodbye to our beloved home of 25 years" before they are off to their "sparkly new headquarters."

Their new studios are in Hudson Square, an increasingly popular neighborhood west of SoHo, not far from TriBeCa.

Later on Robin welcomed newly-crowned Roland Garros winner Coco Gauff, noting it was the "perfect bookend," given that the week they moved into their current studios, they welcomed Serena Williams on the heels of her first US Open win, in 1999.

© ABC The new building is 7 Hudson Square

Plus, sharing a glimpse of their new offices, Michael described the move as "a whole new beginning," and later Lara Spencer, noting there are already boxes everywhere, said: "We're packing up, I can't believe it."

The Los Angeles Times previously reported back in March that the flagship morning show would be joining other ABC News and ABC News Live programs at the new Robert A. Iger building in 7 Hudson Square, Disney's new headquarters.

© Getty Images The headquarters take up a whole city block

It also reported at the time that CBS' own flagship news program, CBS Mornings, which is hosted by Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil, would also be moving to the area, amid ongoing cost-cutting measures from parent company Paramount.

ABC's The View was among the first of the network's shows to move into the new 22-story building, which opened last year after construction began around 2019.

© Instagram GMA is sharing throwbacks of their 25 years in their Times Square studios

Designed by renowned architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Disney's website states that the "new complex, which serves as a collaborative town square in the bustling city, has already started welcoming employees, and by next summer will officially be home to news, editorial, live productions, streaming, technology, advertising, corporate, business support functions, and more."

Named after current Disney CEO Bob Iger, who began his career at ABC in 1974, "7 Hudson Square is also a testament to Disney's commitment to NYC, its economy, and its people. The state-of-the-art building encompasses an entire city block and will be a collaborative hub for the company’s media, production, and innovation."