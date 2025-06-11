ABC confirms major shakeup as anchor is fired after 'violation' of policies

ABC has confirmed the termination of one of its anchors after the journalist criticized President Donald Trump on social media.

ABC News announced it will not renew its contract with correspondent and anchor Terry Moran after he called Trump and his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, "world-class haters".

ABC shakeup

The network stated that the 65-year-old's contract was set to expire, and as his social media posts violated "ABC News policies", they decided not to bring him back.

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew," an ABC News spokesperson told People.

© ABC ABC has not renewed Terry's contract after his suspension

"At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism," they added.

Terry's termination comes two days after the network suspended him over his since-deleted posts on X.

"The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. It's not brains. It's bile," he tweeted on June 8.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Terry called Trump and Stephen Miller 'world-class haters'

"Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that's not what's interesting about Miller. It's not brains. It's bile."

He added: "Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He's a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate."

Referring to Trump, he said: "Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end his his own glorification [sic]. That's his spiritual nourishment."

© Getty Images Trump's press secretary called Terry's post 'unacceptable'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called Terry's tweet "unhinged and unacceptable" in a response on X.

"Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called 'journalist' @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump 'a world class hater.' This is unhinged and unacceptable."

She added: "We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable."

ABC News soon announced Terry had "been suspended pending further evaluation."

© ABC via Getty Images Terry was suspended before ABC fired him

"ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others," an ABC News spokesperson said.

"The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation."

It was only six weeks ago that Terry interviewed Trump for a special broadcast marking his first 100 days in office of his second term.

© ABC via Getty Images Terry clashed with Trump six weeks before his termination

The pair clashed during the interview as they discussed several topics from immigration and foreign policy to the economy.

However, their differing opinions led Trump to tell Terry that he only picked him to conduct the interview because he had never heard of him.

"I picked you because, frankly, I had never heard of you, but that’s okay," the president said. "But I picked you, Terry, but you're not being very nice."