Trailblazing US news anchor Barbara Walters dies at 93 The star inspired generations of women

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93 following a trailbazing career which saw her become the first female anchor in evening news.

A statement from her publicist, Cindi Berger, was released on Friday and read: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Barbara joined ABC news in 1976 and forged an impressive and expansive career. she became the co-host of 20/20 in 1979 and launched The View in 1997 where she co-hosted until 2014.

Barbara went on to win 12 Emmy Awards and interviewed every US president from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, as well as a multitude of celebrities, who have begun to pay tribute to her.

Barbara was the first female evening news anchor

"I have been blessed with a life I never expected," she said back in 2000 as she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Barbara was a booking agent's daughter and began her career in journalism with NBC in 1961.

She rose through the ranks of a male dominated industry and was not only the first female co-host of a US news program but also the first female network news anchor on an evening bulletin.

At the time, her $1million salary with ABC made her a media superstar. She retired from screens in 2014.

