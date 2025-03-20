Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How 'resilient' Barron Trump is making waves in New York City
Barron Trump gestures after being acknowledged by his father US President Donald Trump during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025© AFP via Getty Images

Donad Trump's youngest son is making his mark on the city 

Rebecca Lewis
2 minutes ago
Barron Trump is celebrating his birthday on March 20 in New York City, where he is a student at NYU. Although his birthday falls a few days before the college's spring break, the young man will surely take the time to enjoy himself in the city where he is able to enjoy privacy, and where he has been able to build his own life.

The teen has grown up in the spotlight after his father became President of the United States in 2016 when Barron was a young boy. 

His mother Melania Trump kept him out of the spotlight but during the recent 2024 election season Barron took on more of a public role, appearing at events with his father and half-brothers, and reportedly offering campaign advice to appea to Gen Z.

In her 2024 self-titled memoir, Melania proudly wrote of her son's "resilience" during the public scrutiny over his family, recalling the "remarkable young man he had become".

"Barron possesses a rare combination of intelligence, charm, and diligence. He had remained resolute in his character and values even through the whirlwind of changes and challenges that accompanied his father's election and presidency," she wrote.

That resilience has been on show since he graduated and moved from Florida to New York City.

Barron is enrolled in New York University's Stern School of Business, and there Barron is keeping his head down and focusing on his studies, using his charm and poise, and his towering height and composed demeanour, to become a popular young man with a range of hobbies.

Melania and Barron have always had a close relationship with the First Lady putting her focus during her first term on her son, often rearranging her schedule to be present for school commitments, soccer games, and social events.

Regine Mahaux, Melania’s official photographer, spoke about their close bond exclusively to HELLO!: “The way she takes care of her father Viktor and Barron, who is an amazing, strong young boy… there is something about her. She makes everybody calm.”

Melania also had a helping hand in helping her son navigate the decision of making his choice in university after he graduated from college-preparatory school Oxbridge Academy, and working with him to balance the pressures that come with being the son of a sitting U.S. President.

Now he is grown up and out in the world in New York, Melania has been able to divert some of her attention to causes that are important to her but her connection to Barron will always remain "special".

“Barron is happy and proud and she’s really proud of him. The connection there is very special. I’m so happy about what Barron has become," said Regine.

