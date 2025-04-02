Melania Trump opens up about 'challenging times' following surprising appearance  

Melania Trump spoke about the importance of love to overcome life's challenges in an appearance at the State Department's International Women of Courage Awards on Tuesday.

The First Lady made a speech about how love has guided her through "challenging times", before congratulating the honorees on their bravery.

"Throughout my life, I have harnessed the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times," she began. "Love has inspired me to embrace forgiveness, nurture empathy, and exhibit bravery in the face of unforeseen obstacles."

"Today, we celebrate courage – a strength that is based in love," she continued.

Melania sported a leopard-print trench coat for the event, complete with stiletto heels and her brunette hair worn down in loose waves.

Melania and the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, honored eight women for their leadership and strength at the awards ceremony.

"Their remarkable stories are a testament to the power of love in practice – for family, community and our world," the mother of one said.

"This truth is illustrated through our honorees, who prove that love can inspire extraordinary valor even in the face of vulnerability."

The recipients of this year's awards included National Human Rights Commission President Henriette Da, Papua New Guinea activist Major Velena Iga, South Sudanese women’s rights leader Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit, and Yemeni detainees advocate Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj.

"To the women who are driven to speak out for justice even though their voices are trembling, to the women who are motivated to rise up for their community when others remain indifferent, to the women who feel compelled to heal wounds caused by hatred and cherish peace," Melania continued in her speech.

"Their courage propels us of humanity forward by advocating to end violence against women and girls, promoting democratic governance, defending human rights, championing education and fighting injustice."

"Let their stories motivate us to take courageous steps, knowing that each act of love can spark a ripple of transformation," she finished.

Melania's arrival marked her fifth time at the annual event, and her first public appearance in almost a month.

Although she did not elaborate on the "challenging times" that she referred to in her speech, Melania previously spoke out about how distressed she was following the assassination attempt on her husband, Donald Trump, amid his presidential campaign in 2024.

"I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?" the 54-year-old said in a video posted to social media. "There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth."

She shared with Fox News that she was informed of the assassination attempt when she saw it on TV that day.

"I ran to the TV, and I rewind it, and I watched it," she recounted. "I was only a few minutes behind, and something I guess, took over me, so I didn’t really see live live, but maybe, you know, three minutes, few minutes later."

Melania shares her son, Barron, with her husband, whom she married in 2005.

