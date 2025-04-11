Melania Trump skips Tiffany Trump's baby shower after speaking out about 'challenging times'

Tiffany Trump's April 6 baby shower was a family affair, yet one notable figure was missing from the event: Melania Trump.

As per People, the First Lady did not attend Tiffany's Peter Rabbit-themed shower, which was thrown by her half-sister, Ivanka Trump.

Their father, Donald Trump, also skipped the big day, as he was golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Tiffany's baby joy

Tiffany is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Michael Boulos.

The 31-year-old was surrounded by loved ones at her baby shower: her mother, Marla Maples, was in attendance, as well as Eric Trump's wife Lara, and Donald Trump Jr.'s partner Bettina Anderson.

"A beautiful day celebrating my daughter Tiffany's 1st baby shower surrounded by love, family, and dear friends," Marla, who was married to Donald from 1993 until 1999, shared on Instagram.

"Thank you, Ivanka, for hosting such a stunning and heartfelt gathering – a memory we'll cherish forever."

Ivanka also shared a sweet Instagram message to her half-sister following the event, revealing that it was "the sweetest day – filled with so much love, laughter, and excitement for everything ahead."

"Tiff, you're going to be the most wonderful mama. Your baby boy is already so loved – and so lucky to have you! Love you!" she added.

Inside their family dynamics

Melania began dating her husband when Tiffany was just five years old, with the Slovenian native acting as a strong mother figure in her life.

The 54-year-old has been open about her relationship with her stepchildren, revealing that she strived to create a close bond with each of them despite rumors of simmering tension with Ivanka.

"Stepping into a marriage with Donald, I found myself navigating the intricate dynamics of his big family," she wrote in her 2020 memoir, Melania. "It demanded flexibility and openness, but each moment was a chance to connect, learn, and grow in this new environment."

"My approach to building relationships with Donald's children has always been grounded in love and respect," she explained, adding that her husband's older children were already "more independent". Melania wrote that her role in the family was "not to replace their mothers," but to "nurture a supportive and amicable connection."

"While I may not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald's grown children, nor do I align with all of Donald's decisions, I acknowledge that different viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships," the former model said.

She shares her 19-year-old son, Barron, with Donald. He welcomed his three eldest children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, with his first wife, Ivana Trump.

Melania's "challenging times"

Meanwhile, Melania opened up about experiencing "challenging times" during a speech at the State Department's International Women of Courage Awards in April.

"Throughout my life, I have harnessed the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times," she began. "Love has inspired me to embrace forgiveness, nurture empathy, and exhibit bravery in the face of unforeseen obstacles."

"Today, we celebrate courage – a strength that is based in love," she continued.

While she did not elaborate on the challenges she faced, Melania has been vocal about the pain caused by the two attempts on her husband's life during his presidential campaign.

