The Wiggles star Anthony Field breaks silence on hidden health battle: 'It scares me'

Anthony Field got candid about receiving a new health diagnosis after living with depression throughout his decades-long career.

The Blue Wiggle, who is the only original member of the band still performing, shared with People that he had recently been diagnosed with ADHD, a developmental disorder characterised by hyperactivity, impulsivity and difficulty paying attention.

Anthony's candid confession

Anthony spoke about how his energetic onstage persona was completely different to his true self during his struggle with depression. "I never had a problem on stage. Never. It was where I was at peace with the world," he told the publication. "But off stage, you know what? [I'd] go into a deep hole and it would last months."

"But the trouble with depression or mental health, when you're in the midst of it, you don't understand that that's actually happening," he continued.

"Sometimes I go off the medication to feel better, and then I plummet and realise it wasn't so responsible. And in the last couple of years, I've got the depression pretty well, but what I didn't realise was [that I have] ADHD."

The 62-year-old explained that receiving the diagnosis had changed his life and allowed him to focus on daily tasks, a feat which he couldn't easily achieve before.

"I haven't read a book yet. It scares me. But I've been to movies, and I couldn't sit in a movie," he shared. "My mother's in a nursing home, and I can now go visit her and sit there for longer than five minutes before I say I have to go."

He added that he had been "playing guitar better than I have for years" and was supported by his friends and family while navigating the diagnosis.

Living with the stigma

The father of three has been incredibly open about his struggle with depression in the past, aiming to break the stigma around men's mental health. "To talk about my struggles and to be very open about everything… it's very scary for me," Anthony told Women's Day.

"In the early days [of The Wiggles' success], I knew nothing about mental health. It was my dad who started to get worried about me – he came on the road and kept an eye on me and ended up contacting a psychologist and I started to get therapy."

"There was a time when men were supposed to just shut up and carry on," he added. "When I was younger there wasn't much understanding for anyone who was different."

Anthony explained that he wants to help men receive the support they need when experiencing periods of low mental health.

As for whether he is ready to hang up his blue shirt, the children's entertainer shared with People that he would love to stay in the job for as long as possible, no matter his age.

"I've asked Simon, who's been [the Red] Wiggle now for 13 years, I think, 'Simon, if one day comes that I'm not with it, and I don't know, tap me on the shoulder and it might be time to go then,'" he said. "[But] I don't see myself retiring as long as I'm still contributing."

