Penny Lancaster's fans rally around her as she shares big news amid husband Rod Stewart's health battle

Penny Lancaster has delighted fans with her latest career move, which will see the 54-year-old publish her memoir come September.

After sharing the cover exclusively with HELLO! on Wednesday, Penny posted the news to Instagram and quickly garnered hundreds of congratulatory comments.

Sharing the love

Penny's autobiography Someone Like Me will be published on 25th September

Her fans took to the comment section to celebrate her achievement and share their excitement for the upcoming project, which is titled Someone Like Me.

TV presenter Davina McCall simply commented clapping emojis to show her joy, while one of Penny's fans wrote, "Beyond proud of you…Who would have thought, all those years ago, that you would be where you are today…book launch day !!!!! Can't wait to glance my eyes over the pages…Love you xxx."

Another fan added, "Congratulations, can't wait to read!" while another declared, "And a bestseller it will be."

© Instagram Rod couldn't have been happier for his wife's achievement

Perhaps Penny's biggest fan was her husband, Rod Stewart, who took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's incredible achievement.

"The light of my life's new memoir," he wrote, alongside a repost of her announcement followed by a yellow heart emoji.

A must-read

© Getty Images Penny's fans shared their joy over the happy news

The Loose Women panellist will share insight into her storied life with readers when her memoir drops on the 25th of September, including a look at her struggles with dyslexia, her upbringing, and her life with Rod.

"I'm really delighted to be publishing my memoir with Bloomsbury," she shared in a statement.

"Through this process, what I've ultimately learnt is that living your most fulfilling life means being kind, cherishing your friendships, finding your passion, realising your potential and staying true to yourself. My hope is that you enjoy reading my story as much as I enjoyed writing it."

© Getty The book will delve into her marriage to Rod Stewart

She later shared insight into writing the book in her Instagram post announcing the new career move.

"Writing this book has been a challenge, but it's shown me that we're all going through something, overcoming difficulties and re-discovering parts of ourselves that we might have lost along the way," the mother of two wrote in the caption.

"Life is full of ups and downs – we're all learning as we go and embracing this process is where growth and healing happens."

Rod's health journey

© Getty The singer was forced to cancel several tour dates due to an illness

Penny's new venture comes amid Rod's ongoing health battle, after he sparked concern amongst his fans when he was forced to cancel several US tour dates.

"I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu," the 80-year-old wrote via Instagram.

"So sorry my friends. I'm devastated and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans. I'll be back on stage and will see you soon," he added, concluding with a heartbreak emoji. Rod, who was also on vocal rest in May, is preparing for his upcoming set at the Glastonbury Music Festival on the 29th of June.

© Shutterstock Rod will perform at Glastonbury on the 29th of June

The father of eight revealed that while he would no longer embark on world tours in his twilight years, he never wanted to retire from the industry.

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire," he shared via social media. "I love what I do, and I do what I love. I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds."

"I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not…" he concluded.

