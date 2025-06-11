Justin Bieber shares adorable update on baby Jack as fans rally around him

Justin Bieber has endured a rocky few months, as fans continue to share their concerns over his increasingly erratic social media posts and wan public appearances.

One constant in Justin's life that has kept him grounded is his son, Jack Blues, whom he welcomed with his wife Hailey Bieber in August 2024.

Domestic bliss

© Instagram Justin shared the sweet photo of baby Jack on Tuesday

The "Sorry" singer shared a sweet glimpse into his home life with Jack in a recent Instagram post that saw the baby rest his hand on Justin's knee as he stretched his legs out onto the coffee table.

Justin's fans took to the comments to share how happy they were for him amid his newfound domestic bliss, with one writing, "Justin is just living his best life with his son," while another added, "Omg cuteness overload."

The new parents have not posted Jack's face online and will continue to maintain his privacy for as long as possible.

© Instagram Justin is smitten with his 10-month-old baby

The couple kept their pregnancy a secret for six months before announcing that they were expecting a baby come August, and yet they could've kept it quiet for longer to maintain their privacy, according to Hailey.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," she told W Magazine. "I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

"I probably could have hid it until the end," she continued. "But I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

Highs and lows

© Getty Justin's increasingly wan appearance has sparked concern among fans

In recent months, Justin's erratic behavior has sparked concern among his fans, with some calling for him to take time away from social media. Just a day ago, he shot down this public concern with a cutting comment after a fan shared a meme about their grandpa's worry over Justin's wellbeing.

"Worry about yourself gramps," he quipped. The 31-year-old also caused a stir with his comments about his wife's Vogue cover, which fans of the model called disrespectful.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he wrote at the time. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean."

© Instagram Justin has since deleted the controversial post

He continued: "For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even…"

"I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

"So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken," he concluded.

Stronger than ever

© Getty Images for The Recording A Justin praised his wife in her Vogue interview

Despite these comments, Justin and Hailey appear to be going strong as they navigate parenthood in the public eye.

Speaking to Vogue about his wife's achievements, he declared: "I've done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I've ever done was marry Hailey."

"She's in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion," he added. "And the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy."

To see Justin's Mother's Day surprise for Hailey, watch below...