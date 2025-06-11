Savannah Guthrie shares important message after causing a stir following big weekend

Savannah Guthrie looks better than ever at 53, and yet she still makes it a priority to get her yearly mammogram and keep on top of her health.

The mom of two took to Instagram to share an important message to her 1.1 million followers, reminding them to get checked regularly for signs of breast cancer.

Public service announcement

© Instagram Savannah shared an important announcement with her 1.1 million followers

"On Wednesdays we wear pink…consider this a PSA to get that yearly mammogram," she wrote, alongside a selfie of the TV personality dressed in a pink robe.

Savannah's message was particularly poignant as her close friend and former Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, endured her own battle with breast cancer in 2007. Hoda was diagnosed after receiving her first mammogram, and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery before she was declared cancer-free.

"I ask people all the time why they haven't gotten checked for various things, and here I was not getting screened," Hoda told Cancer Connect.

© Getty Images Hoda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007

Her shock diagnosis offered an opportunity to bring awareness to the issue and encourage other women to get checked.

"When I was diagnosed [in 2007], I wasn't going to say anything about it, and I wanted to forget about it, but someone encouraged me to say something," she revealed on Today.

Hoda added that while there were "so many upsides" to going public with her health battle, "the one downside is people look at you with pity. And I have to say, for me personally, that's one of the hardest looks to ever get."

Fast friends

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I The pair have been close friends since Hoda joined the team in 2017

Savannah and Hoda share a close friendship, and the blonde beauty credited the 60-year-old with saving the show when Matt Lauer was fired in 2017.

"All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand," she said during a speech at The Paley Center.

"I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

Family fun

© Instagram She shares Vale and Charley with her husband Michael

Savannah's PSA comes after a busy weekend for the journalist, who spent time with her family playing Lil' Maj, a simplified version of Mahjong. "Start em' young," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself playing against her kids.

She also attended Sunday mass with her family, sharing a picture of a band performing in church with the caption: "Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow."

Savannah shares her two children, Vale, 10, and Charley, eight, with her husband Michael Feldman. While Vale was conceived naturally, the couple decided to undergo IVF treatment for Charley, as the proud mom was in her 40s.

© Getty Images Savannah welcomed Charley after receiving IVF treatment

"I was 42 when I had [Vale]. So I never dreamed that I would have two. But with Charley, I did do IVF," she told Health. "So I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle."

The star also caused a stir with her hilariously relatable Monday post, when her phone's Face ID failed to recognize her due to her tired appearance.

