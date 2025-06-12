Exclusive: Kylie Minogue reveals her one non-negotiable rule at 57

Any Kylie Minogue fan will know that the collective name for the singer's fandom is 'lovers' – and it's this charming nickname that inspired Kylie's two new fragrances, Lovers Fleur and Lovers Noir.

Kylie has always been passionate about scent, with last week's launch of her two new scents coming nearly 20 years after her debut scent hit, Darling, the shops.

"Each fragrance has told a story," Kylie tells HELLO!. "To me, both fragrances are confident, with a warmth and hedonism to them. I feel like that is like a lot of my music of late, and I love diving into these tunes and feelings and sharing those with audiences. I feel they are very in tune with my life right now."

The latest scents are the result of a long-time collaboration with master perfumer Ilias Ermenidis. "Over the years, he has come to know me and the scents that I absolutely adore, and he has distilled that into the Lovers narrative with a masterful touch," she says.

Kylie Minogue's new scents are named after her fans

Speaking on the term lovers, Kylie notes: "I adore it, as it's so heartfelt and encompassing; it can be interpreted romantically or platonically or it could be about your passions," she says. "Whatever it is, it's about love, and I'm here for it."

Trust your instincts

While Kylie allows Ermendis to lead the way when it comes to dreaming up fragrances, this star is guided by her instinct in all other areas of her life. "I honestly think you do what you like and what pleases you," says the 57-year-old.

"Trust yourself and let your instinct guide you. If you're really not sure, however, ask your best friend; my best girlfriend always knows, as she knows me so well. A compliment from your best friend is beautiful."

Kylie's new fragrances are out now

Feeling grounded

When we spoke to Kylie, she was five months into her eight-month tour, which is due to conclude in Mexico in August and she shared the realities of being constantly on the go: "Life on the road holds many challenges. Having things that can keep me grounded and with a sense of consistency is important.

Kylie Minogue spoke to HELLO! about her new scents

"I love to have a small number of things around me that make me feel good. Not too many, or it becomes overwhelming, but some favourite comfort items. This will sound like a weird wellness item, but I like to travel with mini salt lamps: lighting is key to creating ambience."

"Among the things I do to make dressing rooms and backstage feel homely and comfortable is scent, usually a candle or some essential oil," she adds. "Every time the singers join me for a pre-show warm-up, they always say how lovely the scent is.

"It really is wild how it can affect your mood, your outlook, your confidence, your happiness. It’s also something you can’t switch off, so it is of high importance to me."

A link to home helps keep her steady, too. "If I could always have a gardenia fresh from my mum's garden, that would be my-go to," she says.

Fab at 57

While Kylie looks after her skin now, she hasn't always been so diligent. "When I was a kid growing up in Australia, sun protection was just becoming something we were paying attention to. Through some of my teenage years, I have to confess, I detoured around that and was all about maxing out that tan. But into my 20s, I became very sun-aware and now do my best to make sun protection a priority."

This might help explain why she looks so fantastic in her 50s – that, and her tried-and-trusted beauty must-haves. "Three things that can usually get me out of a tight fix start with a colour lipstick or crème blush that can go anywhere I want, a for little flush of colour on my face," she reveals. Then there's mascara and a multi-tasking moisturiser.

© Getty Images Kylie takes great care of her skin

"I pat it on the points I think could use a little sheen, such as cheekbones, and can be lightly applied to hair to de-frizz."

Read our full chat with Kylie in the latest issue of HELLO!