Kylie Minogue's brave honesty about why she never had children

Since Kylie Minogue's 2005 cancer battle, the singer has been an incredible voice for women who have gone through a similar experience.

The 'Padam Padam' singer, 55, was given the all-clear from breast cancer in 2006 but since her period of ill health, has been remarkably candid around her having never had children. Though it is a personal issue, like so many women, we are sure that Kylie has many a time been asked the sensitive question about when or if she might have children.

© Getty Kylie Minogue has been bravely open about how her health has impacted having children

In 2019, the 'Spinning Around' singer sat down with Sunday Times Style, opening up about her health and how it has impacted her family plans. "I was 36 when I had my diagnosis, she recalled. "Realistically, you’re getting to the late side of things."

© Getty Kylie was so brave in opening up about her cancer battle

She admitted that at the age of 36 having children wasn't necessarily her plan but she said the diagnosis "changed everything" for her, adding: "I don't want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like."

© Getty The singer explained all in an interview with Sunday Times

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' singer also spoke about how she has accepted her path as she has got older. "I'm 50 now, and I'm more at ease with my life," Kylie admitted. "I can't say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can. You've got to accept where you are and get on with it."

Ever the realist, Kylie also said: "Of course, I wonder what that would be like but, your destiny is your destiny and I can't imagine if by some miracle I got pregnant … at this point in my life, I wonder, could I even manage that?'."

© Getty Kylie has been a reassuring voice for many women

Kylie has however said that she is open-minded when it comes to potentially being a stepmother. "It would be a lie to say there's not a bit of sadness there, but I don't get caught up in it," she told Elizabeth Day of the Sunday Times. "I can't. I mean, what can I do? And there's a high probability, if/when I meet someone, that they will have children anyway. So I could imagine being a stepmum."

© Getty Kylie's path was changed after her split from Andres Velencoso

Reflecting on her beak-up from her partner Andres Velencoso in 2014, Kylie revealed that she may be open to other options when it came to motherhood. The 'All the Lovers' songstress spoke to The Sun at the time saying that after the split, "Life took a different turn."

© Getty Kylie and Joshua Sasse called off their engagement in 2017

It did however prompt her to reveal that she would "consider adoption", after having said that "part of my new beginning this year is to accept having a baby of my own might not be for me."

© Getty Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons split last year

Kylie admitted to having felt "broken" following the split from her then fiancé, Joshua Sasse in February 2017 despite having said that she had "never been that woman, that girl who dreams of walking down the aisle."

© Getty Dannii Minogue gave birth to Kylie's nephew in 2010

DISCOVER: Kylie Minogue, 55, looks unreal in vampy cut-out mini dress at star-studded gala

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' singer split from her most recent partner Paul Solomons after a five-year-long relationship in February last year. Kylie is a doting aunt to her former X Factor judge sister Dannii Minogue's 14-year-old son Ethan and her brother Brendan's 17-year-old son Charles.