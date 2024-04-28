Exclusive: Dannii Minogue's son Ethan has a special relationship with his auntie Kylie

Dannii Minogue has told HELLO! how she loves throwing parties for big sister Kylie and their family now that they're all neighbours in Australia once again.

The singer, presenter and fashion designer joined us for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in London after flying in from Melbourne, where the sisters are once again living close to their family after spending years in the UK.

"It's so weird we're all living back at home now," says Dannii, who has just launched a new fashion collection with QVC UK and returns to our TV screens next weekend in a new dating show.

"Kylie and I watch movies together and she also likes to have one-on-one time with Ethan," said Dannii of her big sister

"I'm always the one who loves to create a party, whether it's a dinner party or getting lots of people around. I love entertaining. Kylie and I watch movies together and she also likes to have one-on-one time with Ethan - he has his movie education through his auntie," she adds of her 13-year-old son.

"During lockdown we were all at my parents' house and Kylie taught herself how to record using a laptop, a plug-in mic and a little mixing desk and Ethan remembers hearing her recording songs that he's now hearing on the radio, which is awesome."

"Vegas has kind of thrown a bit of a spanner in the works because she does need to be there about two weeks of every month," adds Dannii, referring to Kylie's residency in Las Vegas. "Because she's away a lot, she likes me to cook when she comes home."

In addition to chatting to us about her sister, her love life, and motherhood, Dannii is also unveiling her spring/summer collection for QVC UK. At 5'2" Dannii says she wants to help other petite women to find clothes that fit them.

"I could never access anything growing up, so I had to learn how to sew and how to alter things," she says. "In Australia we have made the first petite mannequins and employ shorter models. But petite doesn't just mean being short; it applies to all our vertical measurements.

"One of our hosts on QVC is 5'10" but she is petite from the waist up, and that's when people have a lightbulb moment and realise why things have never fit properly."

This weekend, Dannii will return to our screens playing Cupid in new BBC Three gay dating show I Kissed a Girl – a follow-up to last year's I Kissed a Boy. Filmed in Italy, she's confident it will be a big hit.

"The girls are fascinating because they haven't really been represented so much on TV," says Dannii, who also sings the show's theme tune. "When you live in London you are used to being exposed to so much, but in some parts of the country there is no gay bar, no scene, so where do you meet people?

"And then you're thrown into this beautiful summer holiday in Italy."



In between juggling motherhood with her career, Dannii is still finding the time to have fun and she reveals she has taken up a new hobby.

"I miss dancing so much and so a group of friends and I have been hiring a studio in Melbourne and learning line dancing," she says. "One of them brought along cowboy hats and it's so much fun."

