Kylie Minogue raises a glass as she celebrates a 'wild' year ahead of birthday

Kylie Minogue has told Hello! about her “wild ride” of a year as she prepares to celebrate her 56th birthday with a few glasses of Prosecco.

The Australian pop star has not only been named Global Icon at the Brit Awards but, as her six-month residency in Las Vegas wrapped up, her dream of success across the Atlantic came a step closer as she was listed among Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2024 – an “extraordinary” honour which she said “probably could have made me fall off my chair”. Further cementing her place as a global superstar was last year’s number one album Tension, featuring her hit single Padam Padam, which earned her a Grammy Award for best pop dance recording.

Kylie is celebrating the fourth anniversary of her premium wine brand Kylie Minogue Wines – and her birthday – by launching a new DOC Prosecco with her partners

“It’s been a wild ride the last twelve months,” Kylie says in this exclusive interview. “I am so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and I’m very cognisant that this is an incredible time. I’m working my socks off but it’s really rewarding. I love sharing this new era with long-time fans and it’s been just amazing to have been introduced to a new generation of fans. I mean, wow!”

She is already gearing up for a return to the British Summertime Festival in London’s Hyde Park in July – her first appearance there in nine years - and will be heading to Budapest in August to headline the Sziget Festival, Europe’s biggest music festival. Meanwhile she is said to be busy recording her 17th studio album.

“My Vegas residency has been so much fun,” she says. “The shows and the audiences seemed to get wilder and wilder and the energy in the room was just incredible. I will miss the show, but I hope to be back when I can. I need to get to plenty of other places in the meantime. I always love performing at Hyde Park. There is a special magic in the air and so much love between the stage and the crowd. I can’t wait to share the moment with everyone and yes, I may have a surprise up my sleeve!”

The singer is gearing up for a return to the British Summertime Festival in London’s Hyde Park in July

Kylie, who joined Madonna on stage during her Celebration tour, says she was delighted – and a little surprised - by the global success of Padam Padam.

“I felt that it had the potential to become a hit, but what I didn’t even start to imagine was that it would become a viral sensation and something of a pop culture moment,” she says. “It was so much fun seeing it unfold day by day after its release and then, whilst I was in the middle of the madness, I also felt like I was on the outside looking in as it seemed to self propel itself further and further into the world.”

© Getty Images Kylie was listed among Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2024

Meanwhile she is celebrating the fourth anniversary of her premium wine brand Kylie Minogue Wines – and her birthday – by launching a new DOC Prosecco with her partners, family-owned Italian vineyard Zonin 1812, at Annabel’s nightclub in London.

“I started this venture with a great team who shared my vision of delivering delicious wine with beautiful design,” Kylie says. “The brand was developed with a lot of heart and we always wanted to surprise, delight and overdeliver on quality. It’s been a great journey of discovery learning about wine and I’m so touched that so many people have enjoyed what we have developed. As Kylie Minogue Wines was launched on my birthday, May 28th will be a double celebration.”

For the full interview see this week’s Hello! Magazine, out Monday 27 May.