There aren't many famous people who are instantly recognisable just by their first name. But when it comes to Kylie, her superstar status and legendary career puts her well and truly in that category.

She's completed huge stadium tours, headlined the legends slot at Glastonbury Festival, and now, Kylie Minogue is taking to BST Hyde Park this week where she'll perform a medley of her biggest songs to a 65,000-strong army of fans.

The Melbourne-born singer has been in the public eye for more than four decades, but what has remained is her strong work ethic, her dedication to her craft, and, of course, her talent.

© Getty Images Kylie is a pop icon

The 56-year-old has also remained a beacon of inspiration when it comes to fashion, beauty and, generally, looking phenomenal.

To mark her big headline gig, HELLO! is looking back over the years at Kylie's glittering career, from starting out a fresh-faced Charlene on Neighbours to reaching international stardom and pop icon status…

Kylie Minogue's ageless transformation in before and after photos

1/ 10 © Dave Hogan,Getty Ramsay Street gets a new resident Kylie Minogue joined the cast of the beloved Australian soap, Neighbours, in 1986 and appeared in the show for two years. Playing the role of Charlene Mitchell, she became a household name (not least because of her on-screen romance with Jason Donovan). It was around this time that Kylie also ventured into music. In this photo, she's pictured after meeting with music executives, and it couldn't look more 80s if it tried. Bangles? Check. Leotard? Check. Perm? Check!

2/ 10 © Fremantle Media/Shutterstock,Getty Scott & Charlene forever Kylie was, of course, adored for her role as Charlene particularly when she married Scott Robinson (Jason Donovan) in an episode which drew in two million viewers in Australia, which for a soap opera back then, was pretty impressive. But, in the UK, it drew even more attention and the wedding episode was watched by 20 million people. The episode also became a phenomenon and Kylie and Jason (also a singer) released their duet, Especially For You, which also coincided with the airing of the episode in the UK.

3/ 10 © PA Images,Getty Kylie in 1992 By the time the 90s arrived, Charlene was left well and truly behind and Kylie came into full effect. She'd released four albums and was adored for massive hits like Locomotion, I Should Be So Lucky and Better the Devil You Know. This snap was taken at a Versace fashion show after-party in 1992 and we can't get over how sensational she looks. Wearing a white corset top and leather trousers, Kylie's status as a sultry siren was secured.

4/ 10 © Mick Hutson,Getty Fame comes calling Kylie continued to grow from strength to strength and was performing all over the world by the time 1995 came around. She had also bagged multiple number-one singles and top-ten albums, too. We adore the 90s feel of this snap showing Kylie in a silk-cropped shirt with purple tight trousers.



5/ 10 © Peter Carrette Archive,Getty Homecoming The year of Millenium was huge for Kylie. She'd veered into the dance genre with club hit 'On a Night Like This' which featured on her seventh album, Light Years, which was well-received by critics. It was also this year she performed the iconic duet with pop bad-boy Robbie Williams for their song 'Kids' which peaked at number two on the UK charts. Meanwhile, 2000 also saw Kylie return to her native, Australia, and perform at the Olympic opening ceremony in Sydney. We're obsessed with her all-gold outfit.

6/ 10 © Dave Hogan,Getty Can't Get Kylie Out of Our Head If the turn of the millennium was great for Kylie, then 2001 was fantastic. She released her mega-hit, 'Can't Get You Out of My Head', which reached number one in more than forty countries and sold five million copies – easily making it her most successful single. Here, Kylie performs the huge track on stage at the Smash Hits Poll winner's Party and looks incredible in the process.

7/ 10 © Dave Hogan,Getty Showgirl tour and comeback In March 2005, Kylie kicked off her massive 'Showgirl: The Greatest Hits Tour', with dates planned across the world for the summer. However, in May of that year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and cancelled the string of shows. The star underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatment and, the following January, she was told the disease had "no recurrence". In November 2006, she made a triumphant comeback and resumed her glittering shows. The entire tour was centred around a traditional Vegas 'showgirl' theme, and we can't get enough of the incredible costumes.

8/ 10 © WPA Pool,Getty Pop royalty When royalty meets pop royalty! Here, Kylie is pictured with the then-Prince Charles in 2012 at a reception at St James's Palace celebrating prominent Papua New Guineans, Australians and New Zealanders living in the UK. Kylie looks stunning in a classy black laced dress with natural makeup and her blonde hair styled away from her face.

9/ 10 © Dave Benett,Getty Wine launch Like many celebrities, Kylie has ventured into the world of business and she's enjoyed huge success with her own range of wines. Here, she's pictured looking gorgeous in a pale pink dress - fitting for the Rose glasses scattered in the background - at the swanky London bar, Annabelles, in 2022 to celebrate two years of Kylie Minogue Wines.

10/ 10 © Lester Cohen,Getty Grammy success It's safe to say the past couple of years have been huge for Kylie. She's enjoyed chart success, and Grammys success and earned an icon award at the BRITs. This photo of Kylie at the Grammys proves how ageless the star truly is. Kylie stunned in a floor-length red gown, which might be our favourite look of hers yet.

MORE: Kylie Minogue swapped her £6m lavish London penthouse for sun-soaked Melbourne life

MORE: Celebrities who have battled breast cancer: Amy Dowden, Kylie Minogue & more

Kylie paired the look with a bold red lip while her blonde hair fell over her shoulders.

We cannot wait to see what looks Kylie brings to BST!