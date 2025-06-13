Exclusive: Real reason Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson delayed their wedding

Strictly star Gorka Marquez and his glamorous fiancee Gemma Atkinson couldn't be more in love.

Living in a beautiful home in Cheshire with their children, Mia, six, and Thiago, two, the couple have been together since starring on Strictly back in 2017.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka got engaged on Valentine's Day 2021

But despite an ultra-romantic proposal on Valentine's Day in 2021, the doting parents are yet to tie the knot - and now we know why.

Talking to HELLO! at the Socceraid training camp on Friday, Gorka revealed that they did have plans to get married following their engagement but life kept getting in the way.

© Instagram The couple are the proud parents of their daughter Mia and son Thiago

Gorka said: "It will be nice, but we wanted to get married before, but then we had Mia. Then COVID happened. Then after COVID we got pregnant with Thiago. [Gemma] was like: 'I'm not going to have a wedding pregnant after the pregnancy she's like I need to get in shape. I don't want to go after the baby.

"And also Thiago now still not independent so we say when they are old enough they both can walk and be independent. Imagine being on your wedding and he's crying and just wants mummy."

Gorka revealed that when the time does come, his little ones will have a special role on the wedding day, adding: "They can bring the flowers and the rings and everything, you know, they can do a little dance with us."

Despite wanting to tie the knot with his beloved, Gorka added: "The thing is that we are going to get married, but we are happy how we are, we have two children. It doesn't matter if we sign a document or not."

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025 will take place on Sunday 15th June at Old Trafford, Manchester and will be shown live exclusively on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player. This year, thanks to the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, every donation you make to Soccer Aid for UNICEF will be doubled – up to £5 million.

Donate to UNICEF ahead of the match at socceraid.org.uk/donate.



