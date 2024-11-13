Gemma Atkinson makes shock comment about having more children with Gorka Marquez

TV star Gemma Atkinson has opened up about why she has no plans to welcome additional children with her fiancé Gorka Marquez.

In a new interview with Closer magazine, Gemma explained that she enjoys the balance of having a son and a daughter and revealed that she "wouldn't be able to cope" if they expanded their brood due to Gorka's work commitments.

© Instagram Gemma shares two children with her fiance Gorka Marquez

The pair are currently doting parents to Mia, four, and Thiago, one, whom they welcomed in July 2023.

When asked by the publication if she planned to have more children, the Hits Radio star responded: "No! The shop is closed," before adding: "I think it's lovely because we've got a little boy and a little girl."

© Getty Images The couple met while filming Strictly Come Dancing

While the 39-year-old gushed about her family's "lovely dynamic", she confessed that she "wouldn't be able to cope" and that it would "be a nightmare" as Gorka works away "a lot".

Elsewhere in the interview, the mother-of-two spoke about her wedding plans with Gorka, hinting that the pair could tie the knot next year. She nonetheless added that they're not currently "in any rush," explaining that it's "so nice how it is".

Strictly star Gorka popped the all-important question on Valentine's Day in 2021. The duo announced their engagement on Instagram with a charming snapshot showing off Gemma's sparkling ring.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka got engaged in 2021

This isn't the first time the pair have commented on their big day. During an exclusive chat with HELLO! in April this year, the Hollyoaks actress explained that she's keen for a low-key wedding and wouldn't want a "massive fairytale white wedding."

She added: "The fewer people, the better… Ideally, I'd wear a trouser suit, but that might not go down well."

© Getty Images The pair are in no rush to tie the knot

"I'd like to wait until Thiago can walk down the aisle. We've got this perfect life together, with the babies, the house and the dogs, so we don't feel any pressure to get married just for a certificate."

She continued: "We were thinking that we could go to a registry office and do it with just the two of us and then have a massive party. But then, as that got closer, I was thinking that I'd regret not having my sister and niece as bridesmaids, so we were like: 'No, let's not rush. Let's wait until the perfect time and do it then.'"

Gemma and Gorka's love story

© Instagram The loved-up couple live in Manchester

The pair met on the set of Strictly back in 2017 when Gemma danced her way to the final with her professional partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

After speculation, Gemma and Gorka announced their relationship in early 2018 and welcomed daughter Mia, two, in July 2019. Their youngest, son Thiago, came into the world in July 2023.