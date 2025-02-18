Gemma Atkinson shocks fans as she shares intimate photo - beau Gorka reacts

Gemma Atkinson showed off her flawless physique on Monday as she posed for a hilarious behind-the-scenes snapshot.

In the black-and-white pictures, which were shared to Instagram, the Hits Radio presenter could be seen with her toned arms on full display, dressed in a chic lace bra and some slim-fit dark trousers.

In one of the photos, Gemma flashed a huge grin before pulling a humorous face in a separate snap.



"Stay classy. Impromptu BRITS fitting with @ryankaystyles in the works loo because we're both running around like blue arse flies!," Gemma quipped in her caption.

"As always I'm trusting Ry and his vision for this outfit. I'm excited to see the full look come together."

© Getty Images The presenter at The Pride of Britain Awards earlier this year

Gemma's fans and friends were quick to notice her impressive biceps, with her fiancé Gorka Marquez reacting with a string of heart-eye emojis. One follower penned: "The biceps though," while a second penned: "Look at your arms," and a third chimed in: "Perfect lighting to show off the gains though."

Gemma, 40, has been documenting her fitness journey online, frequently sharing glimpses of her home workouts and impressive progress.

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Gemma explained that her exercise routine is as much for her mental health as it is for her physical health.

© Instagram Gemma works out in her impressive home gym

"I've stopped training to be a certain size or shape and it's just for my mental and physical health. I'm in such a better mood once I've trained in the day which puts me in a better headspace to deal with Mia, to be a partner to Gorka," she said.

Her dedication to fitness was also prompted by the sudden death of her father. "When my dad died suddenly from a heart attack a lot changed in how I thought about my body," Gemma explained.

"I wanted to be as healthy and as strong as I could. I did a lot of research, joined a gym, did a nutrition course and realised I needed fuel to be able to function. The opposite of what I was doing before (stupid soup diets)."

She added: "I began to eat more, but eat right. Move more and the mental benefits were outstanding! I’d never felt as good. My energy, my skin, hair and nails, even my sleep. Everything thrived and that’s the feeling I love."

© Instagram Gemma lives in Manchester with Gorka and their two children

Gemma's family life

Gemma shares two children with her fiancé Gorka Marquez. The pair welcomed their daughter Mia in July 2019, and their son Thiago in July 2023.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka with their adorable brood

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021, with Gorka popping the question with a stunning diamond ring. Gemma and Gorka don't appear to be in a rush to tie the knot, with the former actress previously telling HELLO! in April last year: "I wouldn't want a massive fairytale white wedding. The fewer people, the better. Ideally I'd wear a trouser suit, but that might not go down well."