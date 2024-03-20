Janette Manrara and Gemma Atkinson share sweet bond between their kids during adorable playdate

"Strictly Come Parenting" were the words used by Janette Manrara to describe her latest playdate with Lyra Rose.

On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo and doting dad Aljaz Skorjanec went over to Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's beautiful Cheshire home for dinner, but it's safe to say they all appeared exhausted by the end of the get-together.

© Instagram The group were beaming in the featured photo

Both Janette and Gemma shared photos of the meet-up on their respective Instagram accounts. The featured images showed the group beaming together, the four parents all cuddling their children, Lyra, baby Thiago and Ella, three.

A second snap showed them all in the same position, but only this time they looked shattered, including little Ella who appeared to be in her pyjamas ready for bed.

The 'reality' photo of the group saw them looking less enthused

Janette wrote:"'Strictly Come Parenting'! Haha! What a day w/ these guys. @glouiseatkinson & @gorka_marquez were amazing hosts, and for the record Gorks can cook one mean meal! Delicioso!

"Thanks for having us! Photo 1 is lovely…. the last one, well no words needed. #IYKYK."

Thiago and Lyra were two peas in a pod

Meanwhile, Gemma captioned the images: "Attempt 14 Instagram Vs Reality! Gorka cooked and hosted the most amazing food for us all tonight," before confessing: " [and] Thiago cried throughout most of the evening FU Papa @gorka_marquez @jmanrara @aljazskorjanec."

The three children appeared to have a lovely time together. Lyra and Thiago were pictured adorably looking at each other whilst relaxing on the sofa.

Lyra looked so adorable in her Disney-themed outfit

Lyra donned an adorable Disney-themed T-shirt which she wore with sweet denim-like leggings, vibrant red trainers and frilly socks - and of course matching faux denim headband!

Meanwhile, Thiago opted for cosy turquoise tracksuit bottoms and an orange T-shirt.

Ella's 'mother hen' credentials were on display during the fun get-together

Ella certainly lived up to her "mother hen" credentials and was pictured inside the playpen with two infants and gave the camera a wide grin as she played with the pair.

She and Lyra Rose - who had an outfit change at this point - were matching, both wearing light pink outfits.

Janette and Gemma both welcomed their bundles of joy in July last year. The couples are exceptionally close with Janette and Aljaz previously telling HELLO! one of the reasons they relocated to Cheshire was because they knew Gemma and Gorka were there.

"It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," she said back in February last year.

See inside Lyra Rose's adorable nursery in beautiful Cheshire home

It's safe to say the couple have certainly adjusted to live up north well and have been sharing the adorable details of their new home since they moved in.

One of the most incredible rooms is baby Lyra's nursery. The couple kindly gave HELLO! an exclusive glimpse of the adorable room when it was finished in September.

The stunning Disney-themed room features beautiful off-white wallpaper with black and gold spots. Over the charcoal-painted crib are adorable Mickey and Minnie mouse prints on the wall.