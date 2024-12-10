Gemma Atkinson inundated with support after second shock death news - Gorka reacts

Gemma Atkinson has shared her heartbreak after the loss of her beloved dog Ollie – just six months after the death of her Cocker Spaniel Poodle cross Norman.

The former Hollyoaks star, 40, shared a moving video montage with her two pooches, as she paid tribute to her "two best boys".

"Sleep well beautiful Ollie. The most gentle, affectionate and loving soul. We knew deep down after Norman you wouldn't wait long because you were inseparable and I know how much you must have missed him," Gemma penned.

"The loyalty, love and companionship of 2 dogs for 14 years. How lucky I am to have had that. Before Gorka, Mia & Tio it was just us, spending many a weekend in bed with a movie after a long walk exploring. And when our family expanded you shared your love and loyalty without hesitation, because that's what dogs do.

"The sadness of losing you both so close together is a lot, but I know you're both somewhere running free in long grass or on a beach chasing the tide carefree, pain free and happy. That's what I'm taking comfort in right now. I'll remember you for the rest of my life. Norman and Ollie. My 2 best boys. Reunited."

© Instagram Gemma with her beloved dogs, Norman and Ollie

It comes just weeks after Gemma shared an update on Ollie's health, stating that his hearing and eyesight had "deteriorated a lot, as have his back legs".

The radio presenter was inundated with support from her followers, including her partner, Gorka Marquez.

The Strictly professional dancer commented with a series of crying face emojis, as fans also shared their own experiences and support when losing a pet.

© Instagram / @glouiseatkinson Ollie pictured with Norman's teddy in the summer

"Gorgeous boy Ollie, we’ll miss you, reunited with Norms, love to you all," one commented.

"Oh I'm sorry! Humans are really lucky to have the companionship of dogs, I love them so much. I'm glad Ollie & Norm had the best lives & knew they were truly loved. Sending so much love," another said.

"Sleep tight Ollie. Reunited with Norman now. Sending love to you Gemma and the family, they had an amazing life with you," a third said.