Gethin Jones celebrates exciting news as Helen Skelton romance speculation escalates

Gethin Jones has some thrilling news to share - he's landed a brand new job, and it's something completely different from his usual TV appearances.

The Welsh presenter has officially been confirmed as part of the star-studded line-up for this year's Christmas pantomime in his hometown of Cardiff.

The 47-year-old star will be donning a crown once more, playing Prince Gethin in Sleeping Beauty at the city's New Theatre this festive season. This follows his highly successful run as Prince Charming in last year's production of Cinderella at the very same venue.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cha Gethin Jones has landed a new role

"We're thrilled to be returning to Cardiff with such an incredible cast. Gethin, Owain, and Mike were a smash hit in Cinderella last year, and I know audiences will be just as excited to see them bring their magic to Sleeping Beauty," said Michael Harrison, Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, reports Wales Online.

Stephan Stockton, Theatre Director of New Theatre Cardiff, added: "We're delighted to welcome back Gethin, Owain, and Mike - three Welsh favourites who audiences loved so much last year - returning home to bring more of their joy, energy and star power to the New Theatre stage."

© Getty Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards in May

Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl around Gethin's personal life. He and his BBC Morning Live co-star Helen Skelton have sparked ongoing romance rumours with their notably flirty exchanges on screen and sweet posts shared on Instagram.

Last month, Helen and Gethin were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company. In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Helen was seen on Gethin's motorbike while heading for breakfast in Manchester city centre, showing off their close connection.

Back in March, mum-of-three Helen shared a gushing social media post about her co-star Gethin following the pair's roller disco endurance challenge for Comic Relief.

© BBC/Instagram Gethin and Helen present Morning Live together

"Still not over it," began the 41-year-old. "Sorry…. Humbled by your generosity and so impressed the @bbcmorninglive team pulled this off."

Turning her attention to her friend, Helen hailed Gethin as a "legend" and shared her "love and respect" for him. "My dear @gethincjones …. You are some man," Helen added.

"I don't publicly say often enough how much love and respect I have for you my friend because I assume it is well known, but for the record you're a legend and I am beyond grateful to have you by my side on the rink, the sofa and beyond.

© Getty The Morning Live stars put on a stylish display at the BAFTA Television Awards

"I can gush he doesn't read beyond one paragraph on an insta post," she added.

Gethin also shared his admiration for Helen in an Instagram post. "And a little appreciation post for this super woman @helenskelton," he began.

"Unbelievable physical and mental resilience… Loves a laugh but a deep thinker (I had to remind her a few times we were live on tv). It says a lot that you can spend 24hrs non stop with someone and still call them an hour later for a debrief."

Helen and Gethin's friendship

Both Helen and Gethin have been friends for years, and as of 2023, they have been co-hosting Morning Live on BBC One. The duo, who are also close to their fellow presenter, Michelle Ackerley, have spoken highly of one another and their close bond.

© Instagram The Countryfile star is a mother to three kids

In a joint interview with MailOnline, Helen told Gethin: "I don't think you've got time for a partner because you're so busy looking after the rest of us. Whenever I have technical questions about my wi-fi for example, I'm like, 'Geth, how do I do this, how can I do that?'"

Past relationships

Gethin previously dated opera singer Katherine Jenkins from 2007 to 2011, before entering a brief romance with TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh in 2014. Gethin's last public relationship was with German model Katja Zwara – the pair dated for a year before splitting in February 2018.

Meanwhile, it's been three years since Helen split from her ex-husband, rugby player Richie Myler, with whom she shares three young children.