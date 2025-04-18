Helen Skelton sparks engagement reports after being spotted wearing new ring

TV presenter Helen Skelton, 41, sent fans into a spin on Thursday when eagle-eyed viewers spotted a rather beautiful ring on the fourth finger of her left hand.

Traditionally reserved for engagement rings, the sparkling jewellery had fans questioning whether mum-of-three Helen finds herself newly attached, or if she simply isn't superstitious about rings.

One wrote: "Is Helen engaged? She is wearing a ring on her wedding finger," while another wrote: "Maybe she is engaged."

The video, shared by makeup artist Melissa Bourne, showed Helen absolutely in her element on some hay bales surrounded by baby goats, one of whom sat quietly while Helen held it for photos.

Helen was taking photos for the much-anticipated return of Channel 5's Springtime On The Farm series, which Helen hosts, and looks to feature plenty of adorable baby animals.

Despite the presence of the ring, Helen is not confirmed to be dating anyone at the time of writing.

Inside Helen's tumultuous love life

Helen married her now-estranged husband Richie Myler in 2013. Ritchie is a former rugby league player, and Helen marked their eighth wedding anniversary with a look towards the future.

© Getty Helen Skelton with her ex-husband Richie Myler

"Happy Anniversary Mr M. For year nine of our marriage I promise to learn to put a duvet cover on if you stop knocking holes in my kitchen walls. Just a snap shot of life. No one needs to see me nagging you to take the bin out. #anniversary #wedding #marriage."

Just four months later, Helen announced the couple had parted ways and that Ritchie no longer lived in the family home.

Meet Helen's three children

Helen has opened up about her life as a solo parent in Cumbria with Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three, welcomed four months before her marriage ended.

Louis had something of a dramatic arrival into the world, being born unexpectedly whilst the family were on holiday in France.

© Instagram Louis had a dramatic entry into the world

Helen told Lorraine: I know, God bless him. I can't tell if he was sort of proud or embarrassed. He says, 'I was born in the kitchen?' and I'm like 'Yeah,' and lots of my friends think it's so lovely, a home birth. Nobody wants a load of gorgeous French firemen at their feet while they're delivering a baby, which is what I had…

"They'd never done that before and were so excited, I just said, 'Get back around my head please'."