Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones labelled 'perfect couple' amid growing bond

The on-screen chemistry between Morning Live presenters Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones has long been a talking point, and now, their off-screen now bond appears to be making headlines.

Fans have even gone as far as labelling them a "perfect couple" amid their increasingly close connection.

After a recent picture of the two was shared on the BBC Morning Live's Instagram page, one viewer commented: "Perfect couple [heart eyes emoji] they should become an item."

© Getty Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards earlier this month

Another agreed, adding: "And have a BBC morning live wedding [heart emoji] they are lovely together."

The post was initially shared to celebrate the fact that they both had been nominated for the Best Presenter category for the National Television Awards.

Under another recent post, a third fan wrote: "There is a real magic connection between Helen and Gethan." [sic] A fourth person remarked: "Please tell me you two are an item."

On Thursday, Helen and Gethin were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company. In pictures, obtained by MailOnline, Helen was seen on Gethin's motorbike while heading for breakfast in Manchester city centre, showing off their close connection.

© BBC/Comic Relief 2025/ Andrew Whitton Helen and Gethin recently raised over one million pounds for charity

Back in March, mum-of-three Helen shared a gushing social media post about her co-star Gethin following the pair's roller disco endurance challenge for Comic Relief.

"Still not over it," began the 41-year-old. "Sorry…. Humbled by your generosity and so impressed the @bbcmorninglive team pulled this off."

Turning her attention to her friend, Helen hailed Gethin as a "legend" and shared her "love and respect" for him.

© BBC Gethin and Helen present Morning Live together

"My dear @gethincjones …. You are some man," Helen added. "I don't publicly say often enough how much love and respect I have for you my friend because I assume it is well known, but for the record you're a legend and I am beyond grateful to have you by my side on the rink, the sofa and beyond.

"I can gush he doesn't read beyond one paragraph on an insta post," she added.

Gethin also shared his admiration for Helen in an Instagram post. "And a little appreciation post for this super woman @helenskelton," he began. "Unbelievable physical and mental resilience… Loves a laugh but a deep thinker (I had to remind her a few times we were live on tv). It says a lot that you can spend 24hrs non stop with someone and still call them an hour later for a debrief."

© Getty Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley

The 47-year-old continued: "Respect means we can be honest with each other always. There was NO time at all, at any time during this challenge, not one, where I wanted to throw her off the rink. Never once. Didn’t even come into mind."

Their friendship

Both Helen and Gethin have been friends for years, and as of 2023, they have been co-hosting Morning Live on BBC One. The duo, who are also close to their fellow presenter, Michelle Ackerley, have spoken highly of one another and their close bond.

In a joint interview with MailOnline, Helen told Gethin: "I don't think you've got time for a partner because you're so busy looking after the rest of us. Whenever I have technical questions about my wi-fi for example, I'm like, 'Geth, how do I do this, how can I do that?'"

Past relationships

Gethin previously dated opera singer Katherine Jenkins from 2007 to 2011, before entering a brief romance with TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh in 2014. Gethin's last public relationship was with German model Katja Zwara – the pair dated for a year before splitting in February 2018.

Meanwhile, it's been three years since Helen split from her ex-husband, rugby player Richie Myler, with whom she shares three young children with.