Helen Skelton shares rare photo of mischievous youngest daughter

Helen Skelton, a doting mother of three mini-me children, has shared a new snap of her youngest daughter Elsie, on their weekend outing.

Taking to Instagram, Helen posted an adorable photo holding her beloved daughter and giving her a kiss on the forehead, while little Elsie seems to be cheekily but affectionately giving her mother a headbutt.

© Instagram Threads Helen shared an incredibly sweet photo of her and daughter Elsie

She captioned the post: "Is it a head butt… Is it a kiss… who can tell with this one".

Helen also shared another picture of Elsie looking focused and particularly smiley as she rides a bike down a country lane.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Helen Skelton and her children harvest vegetables in her sprawling garden

Fans were quick to comment on Elsie's cheeky headbutt, with one saying: "Definitely love either way [crying laughing emoji]."

Another added: "A photo for you both to cherish," while one wrote: "Enjoy [blowing kiss emoji] they grow up soo quick".

Helen Skelton's kids

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shares her three children, Louis, nine, Ernie, seven, and Elsie, three, with her ex-husband Richie Myler.

When announcing their split in 2022, five months after the birth of Elsie, Helen wrote: "We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

The Blue Peter presenter left her role on BBC Radio in August 2023 to prioritise raising her children. On air, she said: "I am not all right about it, but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real."

Helen also spoke about motherhood in an interview with the Express in 2021. She said: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm, and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!

"I wouldn't have it any other way. I am very lucky that my boys love their little sister."

© instagram Helen couldn't be more proud of her family

Before the split, the family lived in Yorkshire in two interconnecting homes reportedly worth £1.8 million, with eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and an outdoor heated pool, but she announced that they had moved out last year.

Helen confirmed that she had moved into her new home, thanking her father for his support in her time of need. She wrote: "The kind of granddad who spends days moving the entire contents of your life and still makes time for motorbikes and football.