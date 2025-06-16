Jennifer Garner's tribute to ex-husband Ben Affleck with never-before-seen photo on special day leaves fans saying the same thing

Jennifer Garner has long been celebrated for her warmth and grounded approach to fame. But this Father’s Day, the 13 Going on 30 actress gave fans a rare and deeply personal glimpse into her private family life, and her heartfelt tribute to ex-husband Ben Affleck has left fans saying the same thing.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, 15 June, the actress, 52, surprised followers with a never-before-seen home photo of the Oscar-winning actor, in honour of Father’s Day 2025. In the candid black-and-white snap, Ben, 51, is seen lying on a sofa in a cosy living room, one of their three children nestled peacefully on his chest — the kind of quiet, tender parenting moment rarely shared with the public.

"Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favourite landing spot," Jennifer wrote sweetly alongside the image, adding a simple heart emoji.

© Instagram Jennifer shared a sweet throwback of Ben on Instagram

The couple share three children, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, and though they parted ways nearly a decade ago, Jennifer’s tribute proved that family, for them, has always remained the priority.

A glimpse inside their modern family dynamic

Since announcing their separation in 2015 after ten years of marriage, Jennifer and Ben have become a shining example of respectful co-parenting in the spotlight. They finalised their divorce in 2018, but their unwavering commitment to their children, and to supporting each other, has continued to set them apart in Hollywood.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Fans were quick to take to social media following Jennifer’s post, with many praising her maturity and compassion. "This is how you co-parent," one follower wrote. "Jen is all class.”"Others called the gesture ‘beautiful’, ‘real’, and a reminder that even after heartbreak, mutual respect can thrive.

Ben's recent praise for Jennifer

The admiration is mutual. In April 2025, Ben opened up about his relationship with Jennifer in a candid cover interview with GQ, reflecting on the strength of their parenting partnership.

"I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great," he shared. "We work together well."

© FilmMagic, Inc Jennifer and Ben have a very solid relationship

The Air and Good Will Hunting star has spoken openly in recent years about his personal struggles and the pivotal role Jennifer has played not only in their children’s lives but also during his own battles with addiction.

In 2018, Jennifer famously staged an intervention, driving Ben to a rehab facility in Los Angeles just weeks before their divorce was finalised. At the time, she made no public comment, and still hasn’t, instead choosing to quietly support her family behind the scenes.

A mother's quiet strength

While Jennifer’s personal life has often been the subject of intense public interest, she has always kept her family at the centre. The Alias star rarely shares images of her children and has long advocated for their privacy, even helping spearhead legislation to protect celebrity kids from paparazzi intrusion in California.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet

Moving on

Since their split, both Jennifer and Ben have moved forward in their personal lives. Ben, who recently separated from Jennifer Lopez after nearly two years of marriage, has been spending time in Los Angeles close to his children, while Jennifer has been quietly dating businessman John Miller since 2018.

Despite the changes in their romantic lives, Jennifer and Ben continue to spend birthdays, holidays, and milestone moments together as a family, something they’ve both said is essential to their children’s wellbeing.

The family they’ve built

For their three children, Jennifer and Ben’s commitment to creating a stable, loving co-parenting environment appears to have paid off. Violet, now 19, recently completed her first year at university, while Seraphina and Samuel are reportedly thriving at school in Los Angeles.

The trio are often seen walking with either parent, running errands or attending low-key family events, proof that even amid the glare of Hollywood, Jennifer and Ben have built something truly grounded.

Though Jennifer keeps her children out of the spotlight, she has occasionally spoken about motherhood in broader terms. “Being a mum is my favourite thing,” she’s said. “Everything else is just icing.”

© Getty Images Ben Affleck (R) and Samuel Garner Affleck

What’s next for Jennifer

Professionally, Jennifer continues to balance her acting career with her philanthropic work and her growing business empire. She remains a passionate advocate for education and children’s nutrition and recently wrapped filming on her upcoming Netflix series Family Leave. Fans can also look forward to her return in The Last Thing He Told Me, which is confirmed to be returning for a second season.

Despite her success, Jennifer continues to live life on her own terms — one that prioritises family, kindness, and quiet strength over Hollywood noise.

A moment to remember

Jennifer’s post may have lasted just 24 hours on Instagram, but its impact was immediate and lasting. In an era of messy breakups and public feuds, her tribute stood as a reminder of the quiet power of dignity — and the enduring strength of family ties.

“Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favourite landing spot,” she wrote — a line so simple, so heartfelt, it resonated with parents everywhere.