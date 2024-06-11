What Ben Affleck's exes have said about their relationships — from Jennifer Garner to Gwyneth Paltrow

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is all anyone can talk about at the moment, as they're being rocked by reports that there's trouble in paradise.

However, the 51-year-old actor and filmmaker and his wife of two years, 54, have maintained a united front and will occasionally make appearances together while juggling their various other commitments.

The Good Will Hunting star has had a star-studded history of romances of his own, to be fair, even though the conversation about JLo's history of being "unlucky in love" has unfortunately hounded her for years.

Take a look at some of the actor's most notable romances over the years, and how his exes have spoken about him in the time since…

1/ 4 © Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow Ben and Gwyneth Paltrow dated on-and-off between 1997 and 2000, starring together in the Oscar-winning Shakespeare in Love (1998) and Bounce (2000). They met at a party organized by Harvey Weinstein soon after Ben won his Oscar for Good Will Hunting. Gwyneth in the years since has been candid about their relationship, although has remained respectful and looks back on it positively. During an interview with The Howard Stern Show in 2018, she cited the fact that they both had some growing up left to do. MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares unseen photos of 'hilarious' daughter Apple in honor of 20th birthday "I think there's certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right? Like, you're trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood," she shared. "He was very much a lesson in that way. I'm not sure exactly what I was trying to heal in that instance, but it was...he was, ya know, it was specific." She said that she found more value in being with someone "good looking" when she was younger as a form of validation, adding: "But he was not in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend."

2/ 4 © Getty Images Jennifer Garner From 2005 to 2018, Ben was married to Jennifer Garner, and the couple welcomed children Violet, Fin, and Samuel. They split up over Ben's struggles with alcohol addiction (and a reported affair with a nanny), although have since remained good friends and close co-parents. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016, after announcing their separation, Jennifer emotionally noted that while they plan to remain close for the sake of their kids, her idea of romance had been hurt. "It's one of the pains in my life that something I believe in so strongly I've completely failed at twice. You have to have two people to dance a marriage." LATEST: Jennifer Garner shares hopeful message amid ex Ben Affleck's divorce reports She also mentioned in her Vanity Fair interview that she'd lost the dream to dance with her husband at her daughter's wedding, but in a 2021 talk with The Hollywood Reporter, she suggested time had healed. "When our kids get married, we'll dance, I know that now. We'll boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore." In the years since, they've both been seen together often and will shout each other out on Mother's or Father's Day, and remain very doting co-parents to their three children.

3/ 4 © Getty Images Lindsay Shookus Ben dated Lindsay Shookus on-and-off between 2017 and 2019, although their bicoastal relationship apparently didn't work because he was based mostly in California and she was tied to New York. Neither have spoken openly about the relationship, although were seen together often, but in 2018, Lindsay, a producer and head of talent at Saturday Night Live, shared a more cryptic account of the trappings of fame in an interview with Elle. READ: The sign Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be selling their $60 million marital home "It's strange to me," she said of igniting so much public curiosity later in life, thanks in part to her romance with the Air actor. "My entire career has been behind the camera, and that's definitely where I'm most comfortable." "I'm a producer, I'm a mom, a friend," Lindsay added, deflecting away from saying much about her then-boyfriend. "Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh."