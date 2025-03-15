Ben Affleck comforted by teen daughter Violet who is the spitting image of mom Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has a close bond with his three children but perhaps no more so than with 19-year-old daughter Violet, who was seen comforting her father with a protective arm around his shoulder.

The father and daughter duo were seen walking together in Los Angeles, along with Violet's sibling Fin, and the two appeared to be able to put a big smile on their father's face.

Violet, who is the spitting image of her mother Jennifer Garner, wore light blue skinny jeans and a Yale sweater, and she kept her protective face mask in her hand.

© BACKGRID Ben takes a walk with his daughter Violet, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, Jennifer

Ben wore light chinos with white tee, blue shirt and smart navy blue peacoat jacket. Fin, 15, wore black cargo pants and a long-sleeved black jumper with their short black hair styled in two top knots.

As they crossed the street Violet tucked her arm into Ben's elbow, remaining close to her beloved dad.

Ben is also dad to son Samuel, 12; he welcomed all three with ex-wife Jennifer.

© BACKGRID Fin was seen making dad Ben smile

Violet is a freshman at Yale University in Connecticut, and is home for Spring break, but has had a difficult first year as her beloved dog Birdie passed away in December. However the golden retriever did hold on long enough to be able to say goodbye to Violet, who returned home for Christmas break to say her goodbyes.

Jennifer marked Birdie's loss with a lengthy tribute explaining how the pup first fell sick and the impact she'd left on the family and her massive follower base, as a regular part of Jen's social media presence as well as her Instagram show Pretend Cooking Show.

© Instagram Jennifer with her beloved pup Birdie

The actress shared: "The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college and we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world's best dog.

"Birdie loved to be read to, always found her way into a Pretend Cooking Show, and knew just how to give people what they needed (as evidenced by her happy days as a dog therapy team with Mo)."

© Instagram Violet takes a selfie with Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez at Yale

Violet has kept her college life incredibly private but in November made her first public appearance on Instagram when Jennifer Lopez's sister, Lynda Lopez, visited the student on campus.

Lynda shared the picture on her account, and wrote alongside it: "New Haven with my favorite Yalie!"

Jennifer was Violet's step-mom for two years after rekindling her romance with Ben in 2022, 20 years after they were first engaged.

Sadly the pair ended their romance in 2024 after two years, but it seems Jennifer and her family remain close with Violet in particular, as Jennifier has been pictured at a Connecticut antiques market with Violet.