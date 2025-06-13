Ben Affleck dresses to impress to reunite with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner appeared to have contrasting sartorial agendas this June as they were spotted in noticeably different ensembles while reuniting to pick up their son Samuel from the airport.

The 53-year-old actress opted for a cozy ensemble as she donned a taupe-toned jumper with a pair of dark gray sweatpants. Clearly on the move, Jennifer opted for a pair of blue sneakers and swept her luscious brunette locks into an effortless updo. She kept her complexion natural and radiant, completing the look with her signature stylish spectacles.

© GoffPhotos.com Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited to pick up Samuel from LAX Airport

Meanwhile, Ben cut a suave figure in a more polished ensemble as he wore a black tailored suit layered over a matching waistcoat and a crisp white shirt. The 52-year-old kept a low profile behind black sunglasses as he smoked a cigarette.

The former couple were photographed doting on their 13-year-old son, who looked effortlessly cool in a white Stüssy T-shirt and beige Nike sweatpants. Samuel completed his laid-back look with over-ear headphones and a black backpack.

It seems Samuel has expensive taste when it comes to his clothing choices. During an interview on Today with Jenna & Friends back in April, Ben addressed the viral story that he refused to buy his teenage son a pair of $6,000 sneakers.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck with his son Samuel

"He wanted these sneakers, and I was like, 'These sneakers are $6,000, what are you talking about? What are you gonna do, mow lawns? You got $6,000?'," he recalled.

Samuel attempted to persuade his father to purchase the eye-watering accessory. "He was like, 'We have the money.' I was like, 'I have the money! You're broke.'"

© Getty Samuel is the former couple's youngest child

However, Ben admitted he has set boundaries when it comes to his children's financial independence. "You love your kids. You want to give them everything and do everything for them, but I think you definitely do them a disservice by not connecting [if] you want something that you want, you have to work for that," he explained.

© Getty Images The former couple share three kids

He continued: "My son, who's 13, he's reckoning with that reality right now.

"He's looking at no shoes in his closet – well, he's got shoes, just no crazy expensive fancy shoes – and I'm like, 'Well, if you want that, you can work 1,000 hours.' You know what I mean? Minimum wage. And once you work 1,000 hours, you may not want to spend that on a pair of sneakers."

Ben welcomed three children – Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13 – with his ex-wife, Jennifer. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2005, divorced in 2018. However, Jennifer and Ben have managed to maintain a strong relationship when it comes to co-parenting their kids.

Jennifer and Ben's best pictures

© Getty Images Golden Globes

© Getty Images Black tie

Oscars

© AKGS Matching denim